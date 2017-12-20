Lady Trojans go 4-0

BAR HARBOR — When the holiday season rolls around, there’s no place like home. For the Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team, that has been particularly true this December.

Between a defensive clinic, a fourth-quarter comeback and a straight-up blowout, the MDI girls’ team had quite a week inside the confines of the Parady Gymnasium. At the end of it all, MDI emerged as the only 4-0 team in its class.

MDI defeated Foxcroft Academy last Wednesday and added Saturday and Monday victories over Oceanside and Washington Academy, respectively. The wins sent the Trojans to first place in the Class B North standings ahead of a three-game road trip set to begin this weekend.

“I was really happy with our progression,” Coach Brent Barker said. “We played some tough competition and were able to get wins in different ways against each team.”

Against Foxcroft, MDI avenged a loss from last year with a 50-28 win. The Trojans’ defense stifled the visiting Ponies throughout the game, and the team’s offense finished and started strong to preserve the victory.

Maddy Candage led MDI with 10 points against the Ponies. Julia Watras and Lindsey McEachern scored eight each, and Emily Banks had seven. Lily Cook, Alexis Clarito, Maddy Good, Rachelle Swanson and Alahna Mild provided the remaining points for the Trojans.

On Saturday, MDI battled Oceanside in a rollercoaster affair and came away with a 62-59 victory. After trailing by 13 points in the first half, the Trojans bounced back to take a three-point lead at halftime before losing that lead and regaining it late in the game to remain unbeaten.

“You don’t want to rely on coming back and winning, but we know we can respond if we get into that situation again,” Barker said. “The girls kept clawing and kept fighting, and we were able to get an important win against a team we’ll be seeing again.”

Candage poured in 20 points against Oceanside, and Good and Banks each added 12. Watras scored eight, Swanson added seven, and Hannah Chamberlain had the remaining three.

The Trojans capped off the home stand Monday with a blowout win against the Washington Academy Raiders (0-4). The team ran out to a whopping 32-3 lead after the first quarter and never let up in an 83-14 win.

Cassie Craig, who played her first game with the varsity team, led MDI in scoring with 12 points in the win over the Raiders. Every player on MDI’s roster scored, and 10 of them had five points or more.

MDI’s next game will be on the road against John Bapst on Friday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. The Trojans will then head to The County for a game against Caribou on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 4:30 p.m.

They face perennial rival Presque Isle on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m.

“There’s definitely a tough schedule ahead of us, but you have to deal with the hand you’re dealt,” Barker said. “We go in with the expectation that every game is a winnable game, and the players we have are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”