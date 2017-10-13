Golf team 8th at states

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team finished eighth of 10 teams at Saturday’s Class B golf championships at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Kyle Nicholson led MDI with an 18-hole score of 82, which earned him sixth place in Class B. Brennan Hubbard shot 96 for the Trojans, who shot 390 as a team to finish ahead of Old Town and Spruce Mountain.

Nicholson and Hubbard return to action Saturday, Oct. 14, for the Class B individual championships. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at Natanis.