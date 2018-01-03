Girls trap Wildcats

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team bounced back from a loss last Wednesday to Caribou with a dominant victory Thursday over perennial powerhouse Presque Isle. The results left the Trojans in a strong position in Class B North with a 5-1 record.

MDI started the road trip Dec. 27 with a 67-56 loss against Caribou. It was the first loss of the season for the Trojans, who had previously defeated Old Town, Foxcroft, Oceanside and Washington Academy, and the first loss to Caribou in many years.

Although the Trojans led Caribou late in the game with the help of leading scorer Julia Watras, the Vikings’ offense got hot and pulled ahead in the final eight minutes. Caribou outscored MDI 22-7 in the fourth quarter to move into first place in Class B North.

Watras led MDI with 17 points, and Maddy Candage and Hannah Chamberlain joined her in double figures with 13 and 10, respectively. Maddy Good, Alexis Clarito, Rachelle Swanson and Emily Banks provided the rest of the scoring for the Trojans.

MDI 51 – Presque Isle 33

Yet MDI wouldn’t stay down for long, bouncing back Thursday with an 18-point win over state juggernaut Presque Isle. The Trojans held the Wildcats to 33 points, the home team’s second-lowest output in the past nine seasons.

Candage led MDI in scoring with 13 points. Banks (10 points) and Good (eight) were among the other top scorers for the Trojans, who also got multiple baskets from Clarito, Chamberlain, Watras and Swanson.

MDI was scheduled to face Old Town at home Saturday, but the matchup was postponed because of a miscommunication regarding the game’s scheduled start time. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

MDI’s next game will be on the road against Oceanside on Friday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The Trojans beat the Mariners, who were 3-2 entering Tuesday, 62-59 when the teams met Dec. 16.