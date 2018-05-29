BREWER — Competing in the second meet of championship season, the Mount Desert Island High School track and field team delivered once again.

MDI participated in its penultimate meet of the season at Friday’s Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School championships in Brewer. The Trojans earned third place in the girls’ team competition and fourth in the boys’ competition in their last showing before the upcoming state championships.

MDI was far and away the state’s best team in the relays, with the boys’ and girls’ groups both posting first-place finishes in the 4×100 and 4×400 events. The girls’ 4×100 team of Alahna Mild, Marilyn Sawyer, Adriana Novella and Ashley Anderson set a meet record with a time of 50.84 seconds.

“We have a tremendous amount of pride when it comes to relays,” MDI Head Coach Aaron Long said. “Each of the relay teams displayed tremendous chemistry within their groups to get the baton around the track, and they showed a lot of toughness along the way.”

Individually, Elijah Joyce placed second in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles. The Trojans also had a strong boys’ 400-meter dash, with Griffin Maristany and Owen Mild finishing a respective second and third.

In the field, Croix Albee gave the MDI boys two more second-place finishes in the discus throw and shot put. The Trojans earned 87.5 points to finish behind Brewer, Hermon and Hampden Academy.

On the girls’ side, Anderson ran away from the pack in the 100- and 200-meter dashes with winning times of 12.49 and 24.95 seconds, respectively. Novella added a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash to give the Trojans a sweep of the top two spots, and Zoe Olson took second in the 400-meter dash and third in the 800-meter run.

MDI’s girls’ team also placed second in the field, where Mackenzie Hanna placed second in the discus throw with a distance of 103 feet, 9 inches, and Alicia Norberg finished third in the shot put with a distance of 31 feet, 1¾ inches. MDI tied Old Town with 79 points to finish behind Brewer and Hampden.

The meet was by far the hottest of the season, with temperatures hovering between 85 and 87 degrees for much of the afternoon and early evening. Yet as the Trojans’ numerous first-places finished showed, the team was up to the task.

“All we can do is focus on what we can control, and that is our mental and physical preparation for the day regardless of the weather,” Long said. “Making a conscious effort to stay hydrated, keeping our bodies fueled and staying out of the sun as much as possible are things we can control.”

The next meet for MDI will be the Class B championships in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, June 2, at 10 a.m. With that meet being the culmination of a season’s worth of hard work, Long has a plan in mind for the Trojans’ final week of training.

“A big challenge for us this week going into states is being able to ‘harness the crazy,’” he said. “When you’ve been working so hard for so long, your body doesn’t really know what to do with all this extra energy and excitement. Being able to gather and transfer that ‘crazy’ into a positive result on June 2 will be an emphasis this week.”