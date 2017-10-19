Thursday - Oct 19, 2017
Mount Desert Island High School senior soccer players at Tuesday's home game against Ellsworth. From left, Alahna Mild, Adrianna Novella, coach May Dow, Saige Goodwin and Cassia Barnes. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

Girls’ soccer downs Eagles

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ soccer team ended the regular season 7-6-1 after a Senior Night 2-1 victory over Ellsworth Tuesday at home.

Zoe Olson of the Mount Desert Island High School soccer team battles for control of the ball with a player from Ellsworth at Tuesday’s home Senior Night contest. MDI won the game 2-1. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

Daisy Granholm had one goal in each half. Hannah Goodwin made nine saves for the Trojans.

Seniors Alahna Mild, Adrianna Novella, Saige Goodwin and Cassia Barnes were honored at the game.

Against Belfast last week, MDI scored three goals in the first half en route to a 4-0 victory. Despite the strong start, though, Coach May Dow said the team played even better in the second half after she told the team to step up its intensity and make better movements with the ball.

“I challenged them because I knew we could play better than they were, and collectively, the girls felt the same way,” Dow said. “Coming out for the second half of the game, we played with more intensity and made better movements.”

Against Foxcroft, Granholm scored MDI’s goal in the 6-1 loss. Hannah Goodwin had 18 saves for the Trojans.

The Trojans’ next game will be a preliminary playoff against a yet-to-be-determined opponent this weekend.

