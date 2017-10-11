Girls’ soccer dispatches GSA, boys lose tight games on road

BLUE HILL — Daisy Granholm continued her scoring spree with five goals in the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team’s 6-3 road win against George Stevens Academy last Thursday.

Granholm scored the first two goals for MDI in the first 10 minutes before GSA’s Nellie Haldane got one back for the home team. With 16 minutes, 14 seconds left in the half, Granholm scored a third time to make the score 3-1 going into halftime.

“The energy and intensity levels were up, and we were able to strike first, which helped with keeping our momentum going,” Coach May Dow said. “The girls pressed and applied pressure on GSA’s back line and followed through on shots to goal.”

After Haldane scored again for GSA to start the second half, a fourth Granholm goal and a shot to the top-right corner by Rachel Leonard put MDI ahead 5-2. GSA would score another goal with 29:23 left, but Granholm’s final goal with 21:53 to go put the game away and kept 11th-place MDI in the thick of the playoff race.

Boys’ soccer

The MDI boys’ soccer team played difficult road contests against GSA and Mount View over the week, and although the Trojans lost both games, the team is still clinging to a playoff spot.

Last Wednesday, MDI faced Class C North powerhouse GSA in Blue Hill and fell 3-0. On Saturday, the team held Mount View to its lowest goal output in four games in a 2-0 loss.

The MDI boys were scheduled to face Belfast at home Tuesday, and the girls were set to play Belfast on the road that day. Both teams head to Foxcroft on Thursday, Oct. 12, for 4 p.m. games.

The boys’ and girls’ teams will return home for Senior Night games next week against Ellsworth. The boys face the Eagles on Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m., and the girls play that same time the following evening.