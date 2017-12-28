Girls to challenge Wildcats

BAR HARBOR — “We’re gonna have to become road warriors,” said Coach Brent Barker of the Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team, of the coming stretch of his team’s season.

The Lady Trojans are 4-0 so far in an 18-game season. Six of their next seven games are on the road.

“The schedule will be good for us,” Barker said, “we get the travel out of the way pretty quickly, and most of the last few games are at home. Of course, the schedule could change, too, so we’re trying to focus on one week at a time.”

Friday’s scheduled game in Bangor against John Bapst was postponed. The team was only back together after the holiday weekend for one day of practice Tuesday before heading off on their Aroostook County trip to take on Caribou and perennial rival Presque Isle.

The Caribou game was set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Vikings are 2-3 on the season so far, having defeated Old Town and Fort Kent by large margins. They lost to MCI in a 51-49 squeaker and fell to Houlton and Hermon by 12 and 15 points, respectively.

“Caribou is a very, very improved team,” Barker said. One of their players, Searra Herbert, missed last year’s basketball season following an injury in the soccer semifinals. Her absence “hurt their depth” Barker said, but she’s back on the court now.

The Lady Trojans are set to meet the Presque Isle Wildcats Thursday at 1 p.m.

“We’ve had this rivalry the last six or eight years with Presque Isle,” Barker said. “I don’t expect that to change this year.”

Coach Jeff Hudson is one of the longest tenured in the conference, according to Barker.

The Wildcats also have one of the best players in Northern Maine in senior point guard Emily Wheaton. In last year’s tournament, the team lost to Foxcroft Academy in the semifinal after losing Wheaton to an ankle injury in the quarterfinal.

“I expect a hard-fought battle there,” Barker said.

“Our kids are ready for this trip. Our expectation is to work hard and not give up.”

Following their trip north, the Lady Trojans will again have only one day of practice before hosting Old Town Saturday at 3:30 p.m.