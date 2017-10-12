County champs

BUCKSPORT — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams earned first-place finishes at the Hancock County championships Saturday in Bucksport.

The boys’ team was led by Thorin Smith, whose time of 17 minutes, 17.67 seconds earned him second place behind Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold. Finian Burns finished just over three seconds behind Smith to earn third place, and Calvin Partin (seventh) and Jon Genrich (eighth) also finished in the top 10.

The girls’ team had six of the race’s top-10 finishers. Katelyn Osborne finished the race in 20:33.27 to earn second place overall, and Louise Chaplin was fifth with a time of 21:06.55. Olivia Johnson, Emily Banks, Loren Genrich and Lily Cook rounded out the top 10 for MDI.

The next race for the Trojans will be the Penobscot Valley Conference championships in Orono on Saturday, Oct. 14.