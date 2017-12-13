Boys thump Old Town

OLD TOWN — On the way to a state championship last winter, the Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ basketball team used a dominant offense in the regular season before thwarting their opponents on defense in the playoffs. In the team’s first appearance since lifting the gold ball for the first time, it accomplished both.

MDI opened its Class B championship defense with a 71-48 road win against Old Town on Saturday. Eight different players scored for the Trojans, who have now won five straight against Old Town dating back to the 2015-16 season.

Derek Collin paced MDI (1-0) to a 21-14 lead after the first quarter with seven points before Old Town battled back. The Coyotes’ defense held MDI to a mere 10 points in the second quarter, and the Trojans had to settle for a 31-25 lead heading into halftime.

MDI extended its lead to 12 points after the third quarter with nine more points from Collin. The Trojans held Old Town (0-1) to just seven points in the third quarter, and another offensive outburst secured a convincing win.

Collin led MDI with 25 points in the game. James McConomy and Drew Shea combined for 21, and seniors Andrew Phelps and Owen Mild added nine and seven, respectively. Colby Lee, Erik Merchant and Brett Duley scored the Trojans’ remaining points.

The Old Town game was moved from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. because of an impending winter storm. More winter weather led to postponement of their home game against Foxcroft Academy scheduled for Tuesday.

The Trojans’ next game will be on the road against fellow Class B North contender Oceanside (1-0) on Friday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m.