Boys sharp in preseason tournament

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ basketball team’s first game of the regular season is still more than a week away, but fans got to see a sneak peak at their defending Class B state champions over Thanksgiving weekend.

The team opened its first weekend of play with solid efforts against Bangor and Fryeburg Academy at its annual preseason Thanksgiving Tip-off Tournament on Saturday in Bar Harbor. The games gave a young Trojan team some much-needed game experience ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The first game of the tournament for MDI came against perennial large-school contender Bangor. Despite a difference of two full class sizes between the teams, MDI fought the Rams tooth and nail from the opening tip before eventually falling in a two-point loss.

In the team’s second contest of the day, the Trojans got out to a 20-3 lead and never looked back in a 25-point victory.

“All things considered, I think we did very well,” MDI Head Coach Justin Norwood said. “In these preseason games, it’s about finding ways to click and get yourselves into gear before the actual games start, and we were able to do that.”

The MDI boys’ and girls’ teams both were scheduled to face Hampden on Tuesday evening. The girls’ team had yet to play a preseason game entering the night.

The next game for both teams will be at home against Maine Central Institute on Thursday, Nov. 30. The girls’ game will tip off at 5 p.m., and the boys’ game will follow it at 6:30 p.m.