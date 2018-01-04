Boys down Vikings

BAR HARBOR — A gritty win against Caribou and a tight loss to Presque Isle went in the books for the Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ basketball team during last week’s trip to Aroostook County. Those results left the Trojans as the No. 2 team in Class B North entering the new year.

MDI started off its trip Dec. 27 with a 56-49 win over Caribou. The Trojans trailed much of the game but outscored the Vikings 24-14 in the final quarter to escape with the win.

James McConomy led the Trojans with 14 points against Caribou, and Drew Shea was the second-leading scorer, with 12. Derek Collin and Andrew Phelps scored nine each, and Eli Parady, Owen Mild and Colby Lee provided MDI’s remaining points with four apiece.

Presque Isle 53 – MDI 49

The following day, MDI faced Presque Isle in a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class B North, respectively. The Trojans’ 53-49 loss to the Wildcats dropped them to 5-1 and gave the host team the top spot in the region going into 2018.

Although MDI led the game 19-34 at halftime, Presque Isle stepped up its game in the second half on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. The Wildcats outscored MDI 18-6 in the third quarter to close the gap and completed the comeback in the fourth quarter behind 10 points from senior Griffin Guerrette.

Shea’s 12 points were a game high for MDI, and Collin added 10. Phelps and McConomy scored nine each, and Mild, Parady, Lee and Alden Fournier combined for the Trojans’ remaining nine.

After a long break, the Trojans will return to action against another strong Class B opponent when they host Oceanside (4-1) on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. The Trojans handed Oceanside its only loss of the season thus far when they topped the Mariners 62-48 in Rockland.