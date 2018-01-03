Boys 2nd, girls 4th at indoor track meet

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams finished second and fourth, respectively, at Saturday’s meet at the University of Maine.

The boys’ team began the day on a high note when Stanley Grierson, Stephen Grierson, Oliver Johnston and Parker Shortell led the Trojans to victory in the 4-by-800-meter relay. The group edged the team from Bangor by 34.04 seconds.

Senior Griffin Maristany later added two wins for the Trojans with victories in the 55- and 200-meter dashes. With a time of 23.82 seconds in the 200-meter event, Maristany was the only runner to finish in fewer than 25 seconds.

Liam Higgins (800-meter run) and Croix Albee (shot put) were MDI’s other individual winners. The Trojans earned 106 points, second only to Bangor’s 140.

In the girls’ events, Ashley Anderson won the 55- and 200-meter dashes with times of 7.59 and 27 seconds, respectively. She also joined Jillian Driscoll, Beatrice Amuso and Zoe Olson on a team that finished second in the girls 4-by-200-meter relay.

Olson added a win of her own for MDI when she won the 800-meter run later in the day. MDI’s 46 points edged its Hancock County rivals, Bucksport and Ellsworth, as well as Mattanawcook Academy.

The teams return to the University of Maine for its third meet of the season on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 2:30 p.m. The Trojans will compete against Brewer, Central, GSA, Hampden, Old Town and Orono.