Baseball beats GSA, snapping losing streak

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School baseball team earned a big 10-4 win against George Stevens Academy on Friday to stop a two-game losing streak and maintain its place near the top of Class B North.

Alden Fournier pitched for the Trojans and recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings of work to improve to 3-0 on the season. Sam Mitchell pitched the final inning.

MDI improved to 8-4 on the season with the win in Blue Hill.

Sam Keblinsky, Nick Stanley, Brady Renault, Liam Sullivan and Jacob Mitchell had one base hit apiece for the Trojans, who beat GSA for the second time this year. Stanley also had two runs scored and a stolen base.

On the road against Belfast last Thursday, MDI lost 4-0 and mustered only two hits all game.

Yet with Fournier’s solid effort on the mound and timely hitting at the plate against GSA, the fifth-place Trojans were able to overcome the loss quickly for a vital win in the Class B North standings.

“Thursday was a good bounce-back win for us vs. GSA,” MDI Head Coach Andy Pooler said. “Alden was terrific on the mound again, getting us a win when we really needed it.”

Pooler added that his players have stepped up their production since the loss of Stanley Grierson, who will miss the remainder of the season. Grierson, MDI’s leader in stolen bases, was hitting .303 and was one of the team’s top-five players in total hits before being sidelined by injury.

MDI was scheduled to host Belfast (7-6) in Bar Harbor on Wednesday in a rematch of last week’s game. The team will then host Washington Academy on Thursday, May 24, at 4:30 p.m. before playing its final home game of the season on Saturday, May 26, at noon. The Trojans will close out the regular season on the road against top-ranked Ellsworth on Tuesday, May 29, at 4:30 p.m.

“Our pitching depth is helping us and will be tested again this week with three games coming up,” Pooler said. “We want to finish out these next few games strong to give us momentum into the playoffs and grab a home prelim game.”