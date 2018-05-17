Another record bites the dust

BANGOR — Mount Desert Island High School senior Ashley Anderson won two events and set a school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.46 seconds Saturday at the fourth meet of the outdoor track season, at Bangor High School.

The meet, the last tune-up before the start of championship season, provided the MDI track and field team with an opportunity to test itself against some of the state’s top contenders.

The Trojans delivered.

The MDI boys finished first and the girls were runners-up in the team’s fourth meet of the season Saturday at Bangor High School. The girls’ champions on the day were an Orono squad that has won the past six girls’ state championships in Class C.

“It was a very competitive meet for sure, and it’s a reflection of the increasing quality of track and field in our region,” Head Coach Aaron Long said. “Everyone is really well-coached, and any time you come away with a win is absolutely an accomplishment to be proud of.”

Anderson won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.46 seconds and later added a win in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.77 seconds.

Zoe Olson also won two events for MDI with victories in the 400- and 1,600-meter runs. She finished nearly four seconds clear of the nearest competitor in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 6.15 seconds and finished first of 15 finishers in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:39.29.

Dori LeMoine posted yet another weekend event win when she took first place in the javelin throw with a distance of 91 feet, 9 inches. Alicia Norberg won the shot put as LeMoine took second for the Trojans.

On the boys’ side, MDI was one of four teams to surpass 100 points on the day. The Trojans’ 149 as a team gave them a narrow win over Bangor as well as four overall team victories in as many weeks so far this season.

Elijah Joyce gave the MDI boys a solid start to the day by claiming first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.87 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, seniors Griffin Maristany and Owen Mild helped their team’s cause with finishes of first and third, respectively.

In the field, MDI’s success in a variety of different events sealed the team victory. Billy Kerley won the triple jump, and Croix Albee added a pair of wins as the Trojans swept the top four in the discus throw and the top five in the shot put.

“Orono is an amazing program with a lot of great athletes who come to compete every meet,” Long said. “The coaches there are first-rate as well, and you can always count on them to have their teams in a position to be successful.”

MDI’s next meet will be the Hancock County championships in Bucksport on Friday, May 18, at 3:30 p.m. With the conference and state championships to follow in the weeks to come, the Trojans are hoping their success so far can translate to hardware for the trophy case.

“Rolling into championship season, our focus is on place vs. time and distance,” Long said. “What matters most is your finishing place. If you can catch one more runner or throw or jump an inch further, that could be the difference between a third-place finish for the team and a team championship.”