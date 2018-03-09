All-Star swimmers

BAR HARBOR — Several swimmers from the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ teams were recently named PVC All-Star selections.

On the boys’ team, Liam Sullivan was named to both the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly squads. Jacob Mitchell received a 100-yard freestyle selection, and Tyler Willis was honored in the 500-yard freestyle.

The MDI boys also got two relay nominations. Those nominations went to the 200-yard freestyle relay tam of Sullivan, Jacob Mitchell, Sam Mitchell and Isaac Weaver and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Sullivan, Willis, Jacob Mitchell and Amos Price.

Sullivan was also named PVC Boys’ Swimmer of the Year. He shared the award with Orono’s Kellen Doyle.

Eliza Schleif received 200 and 500 free nominations for the MDI girls. Also receiving two individual honors for the Trojans was Adria Horton, who was one of three selections for the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.