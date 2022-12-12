MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — “Rejoice – Gaudete,” a Christmas concert for the community, will be presented by The Harborside Trio at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 315 Main St., Southwest Harbor, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor.
Soprano Cherie Magnello, baritone Carl Wrubel and pianist William Merrill make up The Harborside Trio. This program of festive music for the season will feature solos and duets by the singers as well as piano solos composed by Merrill. A sacred and secular carol sing will conclude the program.
Magnello performs a wide range of musical and theatrical repertoire and has collaborated on new theater pieces with a variety of writers/composers, as well as working with composer William Hawley of Bass Harbor. She appears frequently with the Barn Arts in Tremont, New Surry Theatre and Meetinghouse Theatre Lab.
Wrubel has sung with many organizations in the Boston area including Boston Lyric Opera and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Some of his solo performances have been in Mozart’s Requiem, Handel’s Messiah and Faure’s Requiem. Most recently he was a cantor and soloist at St. Paul Church in Wellesley, Mass.
Merrill is a well-known vocal coach and collaborative pianist. He performed for many years in the New England area, throughout the U.S. with Columbia Concerts, as well as in Europe and China. He was music minister at Union Church in Waban, Mass., for 25 years.
The concerts are free but donations are appreciated.