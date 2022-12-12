Mount Desert Islander

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — “Rejoice – Gaudete,” a Christmas concert for the community, will be presented by The Harborside Trio at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 315 Main St., Southwest Harbor, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor.

Soprano Cherie Magnello, baritone Carl Wrubel and pianist William Merrill make up The Harborside Trio. This program of festive music for the season will feature solos and duets by the singers as well as piano solos composed by Merrill. A sacred and secular carol sing will conclude the program.

