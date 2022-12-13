AUGUSTA — Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) was sworn into the Maine Senate Dec. 7. Grohoski was elected to her first full term in the Senate in November, following her victory in a June special election.
Gov. Janet Mills administered the oath of office to Sen. Grohoski and 34 of her Senate colleagues, all of whom have been elected to serve two-year terms. She represents Senate District 7, most of Hancock County, which includes Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Castine, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Ellsworth, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, Lamoine, Mount Desert, Orland, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton and Verona Island.
“Having the opportunity to represent friends and neighbors in Augusta is a profound responsibility and true honor,” said Grohoski. “Together as Mainers, we face many challenges, especially heading into the winter. While there are many uncertainties, I can promise that I will always prioritize the people I serve. I’m ready to hit the ground running, and I encourage residents of District 7 to reach out to me with their feedback, concerns and ideas.”
Sen. Grohoski is a cartographer and geographic information system (GIS) specialist from Ellsworth. She also is a driver for the local Meals on Wheels program, volunteers with Green Ellsworth and serves on the Board of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.
Prior to joining the Senate, Sen. Grohoski served two terms in the House representing Ellsworth and Trenton.
Of the 35 members of the Maine Senate, there are 22 Democrats and 13 Republicans. Fourteen are women and 21 are men. There are 13 new members of the Senate: seven have recently served in the House of Representatives, and six have no previous legislative experience. Twenty-two members are incumbents.