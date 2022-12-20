Grand offers vacation matinees Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mount Desert Islander Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The Grand is hosting vacation matinee screenings of Disney's "Encanto" from Dec. 26-30 at 1 p.m. each day.A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.All tickets are $1, general admission.For more information, call (207) 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular MD365 revising NEH housing plan Legal challenge to cruise ship petition likely Island police log for week of Dec. 15 Three MDI schools to be closed Friday due to viruses Town moves forward with pool, dog park plans E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.