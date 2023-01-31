Free Narcan training at Bass Harbor Library Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mount Desert Islander Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TREMONT — The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service is hosting a Narcan public training with John Lennon from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Bass Harbor Memorial Library.The training includes naloxone kits for the layperson.This program is in person and no registration is required.Call (207) 244-9687 with questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.