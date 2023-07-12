The Northeast Harbor Farmer's Market and the Southwest Harbor Farmer's Market mirror the island’s distinct landscape and resources and showcase a wide variety of artistic and artisan talents. The incorporation of this variety, which includes seafood, farm-to-table items, and knitted clothing, continually pulls in tourists, unknowing pedestrians, and consistent customers. Most impressive, however, is the farmer’s markets’ ability to attract a robust collection of sellers to the function. Driven by a common theme; community and a rare necessity; nutrition, local farmers, artisans, and bakers arrive each week to share their products. Additionally, these vendors are met with the opportunity to enhance their own businesses by purchasing fresh, local ingredients from their peers.
The Northeast Harbor Farmer's Market offers a multitude of food options, including homemade pasta, farm-fresh eggs and produce, and goat cheese. The market is known for baked goods and an abundance of locally grown fruits and vegetables. By providing a significant amount of produce, the farmer's market creates a system, in which fellow businesses rely on each other and their shared belief in natural foods. Throughout the summer, the farmer's market will welcome shoppers every Thursday, at Harbor Drive, from 9 am - 12 pm. Across Somes Sound, the Southwest Harbor Farmer's Market caters to a broader range of shopping lists, with more vendors dedicated to locally-made attire and fashion, in addition to produce, flowers, and live lobster. The market is open 9 am - 12:30 pm, every Friday, throughout summer and into early October, and is located in the St. Johns Church parking lot.