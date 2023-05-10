ELLSWORTH — Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, 76, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on May 4 to four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under the age of 12. He received a negotiated sentence of four years on each count, with all but nine months suspended. The sentences will be concurrent, with a six-year period of probation to follow his release and lifetime registration as a sex offender.
“I have no excuse or defense or justification for my [crimes],” Cutler told Justice Robert E. Murray before sentencing. “I only have deeply felt apologies to offer … That my behavior was considered an addiction is no excuse. I had countless opportunities to reach out for help. I am embarrassed, ashamed and deeply, deeply sorry.”
“This crime is not all of whom I am or who I have been or will be,” he continued. “I will devote the rest of my life … to seek redemption. Then, I may find a measure of forgiveness.”
Cutler is mandated to report to the Hancock County Jail on June 1 to begin his jail term.
District Attorney Robert Granger and Cutler’s attorney, Walter McKee, negotiated the sentence based on jail time served in similar cases, Cutler’s accepting responsibility by his guilty pleas, and his treatment for pornography addiction following his arrest by state police at his Brooklin home March 25, 2022.
Investigators found over 80,000 images and videos of children under the age of 12 engaged in sexual acts on electronic devices owned by Cutler, including men raping a child between 4 and 6 years old.
Maine State Police had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which in turn had been notified by electronic service provider Dropbox about one uploaded file of sexually explicit material.
Cutler appeared stoic before the court, replying in short sentences to Justice Murray’s questions until he made his statement. In accepting the plea agreement, Murray raised the image of Lady Justice, who is blindfolded.
“This court today wears that blindfold,” Murray said.
Conditions of Cutler’s probation include no possession of sexually explicit materials that depict a minor under the age of 18; no connection to the internet by any device unless the device is actively monitored by an approved agency; random searches by probation and parole of any computer or digital device; continued counseling as recommended; and a $5,000 donation to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“This court can’t help but note that the same heights of notoriety and success that have benefited you greatly … is what amplifies the shame that you are properly placed with,” Murray said. “The good that comes from this shame comes entirely from you and how you respond. That will only be proven with the passage of time.”