ELLSWORTH — Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, 76, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on May 4 to four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under the age of 12. He received a negotiated sentence of four years on each count, with all but nine months suspended. The sentences will be concurrent, with a six-year period of probation to follow his release and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

“I have no excuse or defense or justification for my [crimes],” Cutler told Justice Robert E. Murray before sentencing. “I only have deeply felt apologies to offer … That my behavior was considered an addiction is no excuse. I had countless opportunities to reach out for help. I am embarrassed, ashamed and deeply, deeply sorry.”

