Mount Desert Islander

Dixie Lee Carsey, 80, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Bass Harbor, Jan. 7. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Dale Hadlock, 87, of Lake Wales, Fla., formerly of Islesford, Dec. 26, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Services will be held in Ellsworth and on Islesford in the spring.

