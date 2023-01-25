Dixie Lee Carsey, 80, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Bass Harbor, Jan. 7. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Dale Hadlock, 87, of Lake Wales, Fla., formerly of Islesford, Dec. 26, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Services will be held in Ellsworth and on Islesford in the spring.
Everett Eugene Hamblen, 96, of Bass Harbor, Jan. 8, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bar Harbor.
Nahum E. Kelley Jr., 60, of Southwest Harbor, Jan. 12. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Stephen A. Mahoney III, M.D., 90, of Holyoke, Mass., and Bar Harbor, Jan. 16. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Elizabeth “Libby” Stone Mills, 94, of Westminster West, Vt. and Swan’s Island, Jan. 12, in Southwest Harbor. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Currier Center at The Putney School in Putney, Vt.
John P. Reeves, 88, of Bar Harbor, Jan. 12, at his home. A memorial will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at College of the Atlantic’s Turrets Administration Building in Bar Harbor.
Jane Ingraham Thomas, 91, of Surry, Jan. 17, at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth.
Kenneth E. Weg, 84, of Naples, Fla., and Southwest Harbor, Jan. 23, at his home in Florida. A celebration and memorial of life will be held in Naples and Southwest Harbor at a later date.