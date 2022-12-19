It’s cold now on our island and it will get colder. Wildlife adapts and lives life as it should be in a Maine winter.
I received an email about a magnificent pileated woodpecker this week. One of my column readers told me about an encounter she had with this outstanding bird. Even though you know it is a large woodpecker, it surprises you when you see one up close and chopping at a chosen tree. They often are oblivious to your presence.
These birds do not do exploratory surgery. When they pick a tree, they KNOW there is an insect inside. If the tree is basically healthy, the bird will remove the insects, the drilling spot will heal over and the tree lives on. If the infestation is great and the tree too far gone, this large woodpecker will feast and the tree will die.
When you’re walking in the woods, look for their rectangular drilling holes. They are quite easy to spot as you roam. Some of my best views have been in the big woods around Little Long Pond as you hike the trail clockwise. To actually see the birds at work is a treat and they don’t seem to care about a polite, quiet audience.
I’ve also seen them in the village of Bar Harbor on lawns with many pedestrians passing by. This is interesting, for in years past they were thought to be strictly birds of the deep forest and not often seen. They don’t seem now to be bothered by people at all here on Mount Desert Island.
Friends in Hulls Cove even got to watch the courtship and mating of these large woodpeckers. It was pretty fierce and sometimes looked as if the birds were trying to kill each other, but it was all part of the mating ritual. Before they settle down to nest in the spring, they are a bit noisy, and then are noisy again when they are feeding their young.
The holes they make in the tree are very large and rectangular and easy to see whether they are fresh or healed over. This woodpecker has a swooping flight that you can easily spot even when driving along our roads. When I had cataract surgery, the first thing I saw when I removed the bandage was a pileated woodpecker just outside my kitchen window, which was definitely unforgettable.
The pileated woodpecker is the largest woodpecker living year-round on this island. The others are smaller. The regular woodpeckers you may see nesting here are the downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, three-toed woodpecker, black-backed woodpecker, northern flicker and yellow-bellied sapsucker. Once in a while, a red-headed woodpecker is seen, but it is just a rare visitor.
A good friend sent me a short video of a fisher cat visiting just off island. What a beautiful member of the weasel family this mammal is! The fisher was at one time considered to be nearly extinct in New England, but its numbers have increased in recent years. They are a sleek and beautiful black. They like hardwoods, soft-wood forests and sometimes burned-over areas. They rarely dig burrows and frequently make a den in hollow trees or caves.
Fishers are active at night and day, except in big blizzards. They move quickly and climb trees easily. They are good swimmers and seem to like water. Normally they are hard to see easily. The one in the video I was sent had come to a ground feeder. The mammal was in prime condition and very beautiful.
Fishers are great travelers with a normal range of 8-15 miles. They pretty much eat whatever is available and hunt by chance, except for porcupines! Fishers seem to be one mammal that seeks out porcupines to eat and can do so without disastrous results with the quills. The quills are even able to pass through their digestive tract, which is unusual. Most predators avoid eating porcupines. Nature is full of surprises!