Nesting pileated woodpeckers

Nesting pileated woodpeckers on MDI.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

It’s cold now on our island and it will get colder. Wildlife adapts and lives life as it should be in a Maine winter.

I received an email about a magnificent pileated woodpecker this week. One of my column readers told me about an encounter she had with this outstanding bird. Even though you know it is a large woodpecker, it surprises you when you see one up close and chopping at a chosen tree. They often are oblivious to your presence.

