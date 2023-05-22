Seafoodlandia. I grew up on the “North Shore,” which, for most people, begins in Boston and runs north along the Massachusetts coastline to Newburyport.
In my world, the North Shore begins in Lynn, Mass., and runs north to Portland, Maine. This is where I spent half my life working in seafood restaurants and hanging with friends in places like Woodmans in Essex where the fried clam was invented, and J’s Oyster in Portland, always the freshest oysters.
This part of New England contained, at one time, the largest cod fishery in the Gulf of Maine – and even the world. It’s where the majority of seafoods from Georges Bank up to the Grand Banks were landed, in ports like Gloucester and Portland where the New England salt cod industries started over 300 years ago. Even today in Salem, brass and wood reliefs of “the sacred cod” hang over doorways, a sign of Puritan prosperity.
My home base was Lynn where the beaches run from the rocky ledges of Swampscott to the causeway in Nahant. My grandfather owned a restaurant called Hennessy’s Spa, which was a short walk from the Lynn beaches.
They called it a spa, not because you could get a facial but because it had a real and original soda fountain … marble countertop, swivel stools, brass and stainless soda dispenser, syrup pumps that could make the Coke-Coke’er.
Hennessy’s opened in the 1940s and looked like a Norman Rockwell sketch. It’s here I developed a taste for fried clams and root beer floats, preferably together. I also learned about cod and how to enjoy it and, most importantly, how to cook it.
Hennessy’s Spa had three dishes I remember well: broiled cod, fried cod for fish and chips, and cod chowder.
Broiled Cod
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
An 8- to 10-ounce loin of cod is best. Dust the top of the loin with a pinch of Old Bay and sea salt.
Across the top, lay super thin half-moon slices of lemon overlapping as to appear like scales (it looks cool).
Grate cold butter across the top of the lemon scales, to taste.
Place the cod in a small casserole dish and put it in the oven about 6-8 inches from the broiling elements (we’re using the roast and broil method – an electronic wall oven would work best).
Roast the cod for 4-5 minutes then turn the broiler on and broil for 3-4 more minutes until it’s lightly caramelized. Watch it closely, cod cooks quickly. When it goes from translucent to opaque white, it’s done.
Top with chopped parsley and serve.
Deep-fried Cod for Fish an’ Chips
Deep-fried cod is really simple, but if you haven’t done it before, cook with someone who has.
The batter:
The formula for fry batter is one part wet to one part dry.
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
2 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. sea salt
1 egg
Mix together until just blended – a classic chip shop recipe.
Another batter is tempura batter. It’s the same formula – one part dry, one part wet except no egg, no milk, and baking powder is optional. The Japanese chefs like a thin, light-tasting crust. The “dry” can be a combo of all-purpose flour, rice flour and potato flour. For “wet,” sparkling water or beer.
The fry:
The cod cooks best cut in 4- to 5-ounce pieces. Use sunflower or peanut oil, no less than two-third gallon, no more than three-quarter gallon of oil in a 6- to 8-quart heavy stainless pot. Heat to 365 degrees. Dredge the cod in the batter and gently place it in the hot oil one at a time, no splashing. In a minute, turn them over.
Cod fries quickly; 3-4 minutes total time will be enough, but the true test is the color – golden brown. When you pull it out with a straining ladle, let all the oil drain off and set it on some layers of thick paper towel to wick away the rest of the oil. Serve it quickly – you don’t want it sitting too long.
Hennessy’s Chowder
2 lbs. cod fillet, left whole
2 oz. salt pork, diced medium
1 large onion cut in medium dice
1½ lbs. potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 bay leaf
½ tsp. nutmeg
4 cups fish stock
2 cups milk or half & half
2 tbsp. butter
½ cup chopped parsley
Use a heavy-bottomed 6-quart (at least) stainless pot. It won’t scorch easily.
First cook the salt pork on low heat to render the fat, use a little sunflower oil to help it start. When the fat is rendered, pull out the crisped salt pork with a slotted spoon. Slow braise the onions to sweat them. Add the potatoes and braise a few more minutes, add the fish stock, the nutmeg and bay leaf (some toss in a pinch o’ Old Bay). Cook the potatoes until al dente.
Next add the whole cod fillet, the milk, the butter and parsley and simmer slowly for about 10 minutes.
Some people like to add the pork cracklings when it’s served.
Cod was king for restaurants on the North Shore because it was fresh daily, plentiful and inexpensive. In the 1970s, I was the chef of a seafood joint bordering Maine in Portsmouth called the Trolley Stop. It’s where I fell in love with Maine and the Maine seafood experience. The oysters were always consistently fresher, with excellent brine. The lobster pounds were authentic, on the water and they boil their lobsters in fresh clean seawater, something you couldn’t do in Boston. It’s why today I put local kombu and dulse in my lobster boiling pot.
New Seafoodlandia (for me)
Back to the future. When I first landed in Southwest Harbor in 1995, it felt like, for me, what Marblehead felt like 60-70 years ago. Strong in fishing, sailing, boat building and seafood restaurants and, besides the stunning harbor, the town seemed to possess its own original beauty … if that makes sense.
I felt I’d been saved. I just arrived in Southwest Harbor (sight unseen) having just come from the Rockies in Colorado. The Roaring Fork Valley is one of the most beautiful places I’d ever lived, but not much or any seafood from New England, but why should they really? They had the best beef and buffalo.
For me, Mount Desert Island was Pleasure Island for Maine seafoods. The first Maine cod experience I had on my return east was in Manset at Faye Masterson’s Fish Shop. The cod was truly the freshest and biggest cod I had seen to date, and I had seen lots of cod … I mean lots.
The fishermen of MDI had been fishing for cod for the salt-cod industries starting in the early 1700s. The English and French arrived at that time and battled over controlling the trade, though the Basques had already quietly been here and were all set.
It’s the Basques that started salting cod from the Gulf of Maine 700 years ago. They invented salting the cod, called bacalao, for shelf life. These Captains of Atlantis had been fishing the Atlantic for over 2,000 years. They made garam (ancient fish sauce) for the Romans. And centuries later, they saved the Europeans from famine and gave the pope something for “no meat” Fridays.
Basque Potato and Bacalao Stew
5 tbsp. olive oil
2 onions, medium dice
3 cloves garlic, crushed
3 plum tomatoes, seed and chop large
2 ½ lbs. red potatoes (unpeeled) cut in ½-inch slices.
1 large bay leaf
½ tsp. thyme
¼ tsp. each sage and rosemary
½ tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. smoked paprika
Add a pinch of saffron if you are feeling posh
1 lb. salt cod soaked in water overnight (change water three times) then drained and flaked (pulled apart by hand)
9-10 cups fresh water (stock is not right for this)
Heat the olive oil in your pot (just like chowder pot) on low-medium heat. Braise the onions and garlic with the thyme, sage and rosemary until translucent (not brown).
Add the tomatoes, paprika and pepper and braise for five minutes. Add the red potatoes and fresh water. Bring up to temperature and simmer (don’t boil – it knocks potato) for about 15 minutes or until potatoes are al dente.
Add the flaked cod and simmer for 8-10 minutes more. If you would like, garnish with fresh parsley and lemon. A large bowl and spinach salad with olive oil, balsamic, tuna and capers make a great dinner.