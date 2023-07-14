Enjoying and metabolizing food has less to do with aroma, taste, umami or homeostasis, and more to do with memory. These dynamic memories guide us to our food choices.
It can be an ancient prism of tastes shared right in our DNA, a childhood memory that can alter how you taste or a consequential meal you once cooked.
Breakfast cuisines across the globe have egg dishes that represent an authentic first meal of the day. That's not a coincidence – it reaches back to our hunter/gatherer ancestors waking at dawn and wanting some simple sustenance to start the day. Eggs in nests become the perfect opportunity to be that morning delight – literally the first takeaway food.
Sitting at my grandfather's soda fountain at Hennessey's Spa, I often ordered my favorite combo – fried clam roll with a root beer float. A little over the top, but being 9 at the time, that's what 9-year-olds do. To this day, it’s part of my personal umami, but now at 69 years of age, it messes with my diet and must be a special occasion. In this instance, memory can overrule good sense and adultness.
During the first few summers I had here, 28 years ago now, I often collected blue mussels off the rocky shores of Mount Desert Island. Eventually it became a favorite thing to do on my off days in the summer while working as a chef in Southwest Harbor.
The mussel beds I visited were mostly in Seal Cove along the right bank where the beach meets the rocky shore.
One summer I decided it would be something special to cook the blue mussels right there on the beach. Four restaurant buddies on furlough decided to join me on an off-path cookout. We brought a 5-gallon bucket with kindling and cooking utensils and, of course, another with beer. The star of the show was the biggest campfire pan I’d ever seen – 3-plus-feet wide with a super long handle. We built a fire pit with beach cobblestones.
We started the fire and went to work picking mussels. There were two huge boulders on the edge of the subtidal. Rockweed trimmed the boulders and underneath the seaweed dreadlocks were clusters of blue mussels, like ebony grapes clinging to the rocks with their hairlike stripes. It was short work to fill the 5-gallon bucket. We knocked the fire down, got the coals stoked and set our giant pan on the fire with the intent being to make it very hot.
We all added beer to the bucket of mussels, plus cloves of garlic. When we could see some red in the pan, I dumped the whole bucket of mussels and beer all at once and, just as quickly, we covered it with a tarp.
The sound when it hit the red-hot pan was like micro thunder. The flash-heated mussels hit the tarp like popcorn as I pulled the pan back and forth with the long handle to shift and open the mussels.
The flavors came up like an eruption. The meal that followed was ridiculously impressive but hard to describe. It was a complete and satiating taste of the ocean. I also got a local tip on mussels, which included how to use a hinged pair of mussel shells as a tong to pick mussel meat – very cool.
But the real “aha moment” was when we found a dense pearl-white shell mound in the woods behind us. Our shellfish feast wasn’t the first here. This experience was consequential to how I cooked blue mussels from then on at my restaurant.
Maine mussels are blue mussels: Mytilus edulis. They have an extensive range, from the southern arctic down to the Carolinas into the Mediterranean and up the east Atlantic coast. Blue mussels live in the intertidal zone in dense beds just above and below the mean low water mark. They commonly thrive alongside rockweed.
Maine has a significant commercial blue mussel industry with the majority being harvested between Casco Bay and Jonesport with the MDI Narrows contributing the most.
The Mi'kmaq and Wabanaki People have been gathering and eating blue mussels for centuries on Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and throughout the Maritimes into the Downeast region. Blue mussels were also considered a hedge against famine because of their abundance and access even into the winter.
The Mi'kmaq used a wooden kettle made from a hollowed-out tree trunk to cook their shellfish and sea vegetable stew. Into the wooden kettle would go mussels, clams, eel, lily root, burdock, dulse, kelp, etc. Blistering hot rocks from the fire were tossed in to boil the ingredients – ingenious cooking style and the precursor of the Acadian chowder.
The first known recipe for cooking mussels was believed to be in the ancient Roman cookbook written by a famous gourmet named Marcus Gavius Apicius 1,900 years ago. It is written as: “Mix garum, chopped leek, cumin, passum, savory, and wine. Dilute the mixture with water and cook the mussels in it.”
An updated version feels imminent.
But first, garum is a fish sauce then popular throughout Rome; passum was a popular fortified sweet wine.
Updated version
2 lbs. mussels
1 tbsp. Thai fish sauce
1 cup chopped leeks
¼ tsp. cumin
¼ cup Madeira wine (passum)
1 tsp. fresh-picked thyme (for the savory)
¾ cup white wine
1 cup water
Bring all these ingredients up to temperature in a braising pot with a tight lid and simmer for four minutes while turning the mussels often. The broth that is created from this can be used in many ways – noodles in broth, a bouillon for dipping a baguette in, a reduction sauce finished with butter for mussels on the half-shell, or simply a dip for eating the mussels out of the shell.
The Basque’s method to cook the blue mussel is basic to other preparations for French and Dutch styles. The Basques have great talent in preparing foods from the Atlantic – they’ve been doing it for over 2,000 years. They found the cod from the Gulf of Maine way before 1492 and kept it secret up to the mid 1500s. They also invented the method for the production of salt cod. The Basques had a surprisingly simple procedure for cooking mussels correctly and creating a broth at the same time. (The broth is the prize from the alchemy of mussels and steam.)
1. Clean the mussels by pulling off the threadlike beards with a paring knife and lightly scrub the shell. Rinse and place them in cold water for 15-20 minutes before steaming. If the mussels are cracked or won't close, discard them.
2. Strain the mussels from the cold water. Put the mussels (2-3 lbs.) and 1 ½ -2 cups water in a 7-quart stainless heavy bottomed pot with a tight-fitting lid. A Le Creuset enameled cast-iron “Dutch oven” pot are ideal as the tight lid steams the mussels quickly and keeps the flavor infused steam contained. Cook over high heat shaking the pot as you cook to open all the mussels, about 3-4 minutes.
3. Remove the pot from heat and let steam settle down before opening the lid. Remove the mussels with a slotted spoon into a bowl (you want the mussels to stop cooking). Strain the broth with a fine sieve.
Reserve this broth for subsequent recipes. You can simply return the broth and mussels to your pan, heat up and serve. You could also add to the broth wine, herbs, butter, garlic, pepper, etc., enhancing it and making it a “recipe.” The most common recipe is a French style.
Modules Mariniere – a variation on the Basque method. The difference being you start with making and seasoning the broth and then steam the mussels in that.
Mussels, sailor style
2 lbs. mussels
2 tbsp. olive oil
1½ tbsp. dice shallot
2 tsp. minced garlic
¼ cup chopped Italian parsley
½ tsp. lemon zest
Pinch of cayenne
1 large pinch sea salt
2-3 tbsp. cold butter, cubed
1 cup white wine
1 cup spring water (infusing it with Kombu works for umami)
Heat your braising pot to medium-high heat (Dutch oven works best) and sauté the garlic, shallots in the olive oil for a minute, add parsley and lemon zest; sauté another minute.
Turn heat to high and toss in one tablespoon of the cold butter and when the shallots and herbs start to jump with heat add the white wine. (Deglaze) bring it up to a high simmer, then add the mussels, all the remaining butter and the cup of water (not cold but out of the kettle). Put the lid on tight and keep the heat on high. Bring to a boil and steam the mussels. Shake the pot like you’re making popcorn to distribute the mussels – when they all open they are done; about 3- 4 minutes. Take them off the heat immediately, keeping the lid on to let the steam settle.
You can serve it with toasted baguette, egg noodle, French fries and even rice. For Dutch and Belgian sailor-style mussels, add cream, mirepoix (dice carrot, celery, onion), thyme and serve with French fries. German mussels have beer instead of wine and mustard added to the creamed broth.