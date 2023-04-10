Saturday afternoons here at Ridge Apartments in Southwest Harbor have become a highlight of my week, especially the cold ones. Saturday is pretty much guaranteed to be a good day. A day when abundance comes, when warmth and nourishment is at hand. Islanders know that a certainty such as this for the winter months is like gold coins in your pocket for passage through.
The reason why Saturday had become so special is, without any plan or devise on my part, a box full of good things appears at my door.
At some point in the afternoon, there would be a light tap at my door. When I open the door, at my feet is the Good Food Box. I look left, then right, down the hall. The Pony Express delivery of my food was already on to the next stop. It seemed as if angels were involved.
From my Catholic school upbringing, if blessings arrive at your doorstep spontaneously, usually angels are involved. Since a friend signed me up for the Good Food Box delivery, that I hadn’t met these angels added to the intrigue.
The angels are the people of the Good Food Box and Island Connections who deliver foods of all kinds to me and others.
In the Box
Opening the box is like opening a birthday present … you don’t know what’s going to be in it, but you know it comes from the heart.
Some you’ll find are potatoes, rice, beans, turnip, spinach, broccoli, flour, raisins, pasta and breakfast cereal.
There are always two entrees like vegan American goulash, lemon tahini Buddha bowl, Thai quinoa salad, sweet potato chili, vegan lasagna and veggie taco bowl.
And always, the star of the show, a soup such as classic tomato and basil, cozy wild rice, chickpeas minestrone, lentil vegetable, potato leek, butternut purée, etc.
The soups are definitely at the heart of this story. It’s not just because I’m a chef and this is about food. It’s not just because, for me, the soup is the beacon of light in the box. The truth about them is, using the greatest of ‘60s expressions, they are super. The soups are well made with superior ingredients from local organic farms. They could be served at any restaurant on Mount Desert Island.
Claire Bailey is the chef and soup angel as well as food access project coordinator for Good Food Box, which is part of MDI Food Access and Open Table MDI.
Cooking soup well is an art as well as a method, but more art and creativity given the ebb and flow of sourcing ingredients. This art has been around for forever.
Discovering the soup method was as consequential as discovering the wheel. Basically, for thousands of years, if you had a sufficient container, water and fire, you could have soup. What to put in it? Well, that became the art.
Long ago, the Micmac tribes of the Northeast Maritimes were very creative about making what would, way, way down the road, be considered a type of chowder. The Micmacs would hollow out tree trunks to make huge kettles out of them. In the kettle went clams, eels, lobsters, burdock, lily roots, dulse, etc. Fill with water and, by tossing in super-hot rocks from the fire, boil the soup. Pretty genius … now that’s a cookout I would want an invitation to.
In the 16th century, the French frontiersmen traded iron cooking pots called chaudiéres with the Micmac for fur pelts. The French sweetened the deal by adding a bark relief on the pot for when Micmac cooks became nostalgic about the old ways. Later on in the timeline, the English added salt cod to the pot, then the Aroostook Irish added potato and milk, and the rest is New England chowder history.
The iron pots (chaudiéres) became part of American frontier living. Cooking soups, stews, jambalaya, succotash, chilies and bean pots became a uniquely American tradition. The ronin chefs of Paris came to America during the French Revolution and added bisques, bouillabaisse and mousses to the mix.
French chef Jean Baptistery opened Julien’s Restorator in Boston in 1794, where he served bisques and soupes, which were broths served with breads to sop the broth. He was dubbed “Prince of Soupe” and was famous for his turtle soupe, which was considered the King of all soupes.
Over 200 years later, the Cuisinart and the blending wand created all kinds of purées, bisques, dals and mousses.
And, on that note, soup in the hands of Claire and the Good Food Box adds grace to her plethora of soups sent to all who receive them.
Island Connections puts gracefulness to that grace by getting the goods to the people. The Ride Angels organize volunteer drivers to deliver all the Good Food Boxes on time to places like the Ridge as well as the Meals on Wheels from MDI Housing. Their motto is “neighbors helping neighbors.” And transporting food is only part of what they do.
Island Connections provides free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities. Island Connections has provided rides to all my physical therapy appointments even as far as Bangor. In 2022, they provided 5,598 rides. It is hard to describe what a joyful thing it is to me.
If you are interested in volunteering as a driver or helping in any way, get a hold of the Ride Angels, Megan Moore, Carissa Tinker and Sharon Linscott, at www.islconnections.org, (207) 288-4457, 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME, 04609. Transportation Coordinator Megan Moore can be emailed at Megan@islconnections.org.
If you want to volunteer and learn to cook at the same time, contact MDI Food Access Project Coordinator Claire Bailey at food.access@opentablemdi.org or (207) 479-1941.
Good Food Box favorite recipes
Tomato basil soup
(Gluten free with vegan option)
I love this recipe because it involves minimal chopping, and many people will already have most of the ingredients in their pantry. The only equipment needed is a blender or immersion blender, to make the soup smooth and creamy. The beans add protein and fiber, and the cream makes it luxurious without feeling heavy. Once you try this, you’ll never go back to Campbell’s again!
Ingredients:
● 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
● 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
● 1/2 tsp fine sea salt
● 2 tbsp tomato paste
● 1 large can (28 ounces) whole tomatoes, with their liquid
● 2 cups vegetable broth
● 1/2 cup cooked Great Northern beans or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
● 1 tsp sugar, to taste
● Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
● 10-15 fresh basil leaves, to taste
● 1/4 cup heavy cream (can substitute light cream or half and half if that is what you have)
In a Dutch oven or soup pot, warm the olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender and turning translucent, 7-10 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add the tomatoes, beans and vegetable broth and stir to combine. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, reducing the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer, and stirring occasionally.
Remove the pot from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Carefully transfer the mixture to a blender, being sure not to fill past the maximum fill line (blend in batches if necessary). Be careful of steam. Or, use an immersion blender and puree right in the pot. Add basil and blend until smooth.
Once smooth, return to the pot and add the sugar and several twists of black pepper. Since canned tomatoes vary in flavor, I always end up tinkering with this soup a bit at the end. Taste and, if necessary, add a little more sugar (to balance out the acidity of the tomatoes), pepper and salt (I usually add another 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon).
Finish the soup by stirring in 1/4 cup heavy cream and serve hot. This soup keeps well for up to four days or so. You can freeze leftovers for up to three months.
Lentil vegetable soup
(Gluten free and vegan)
This recipe is another Good Food Box favorite because it is very customizable and works with whatever veggies you have in the fridge. All you need are lentils, veggies, broth and dried herbs to make a fantastic, comforting soup. I prefer using red lentils because they break down and become part of the broth, but if you like the lentils to stay together, feel free to substitute brown lentils.
Ingredients:
● 2 tbsp olive oil
● 1 1/2 cups diced carrots (2 medium)
● 1 1/2 cups diced yellow onions (1 medium)
● 1 1/2 tbsp minced garlic (4 cloves)
● 6 cups vegetable broth
● 2 (14.5 oz) cans diced tomatoes
● 1 cup red lentils (can substitute brown lentils)
● 1 tsp dried thyme
● 2 bay leaves
● 1 tsp paprika
● Salt and freshly ground black pepper
● 1 1/2 cups diced zucchini (1 medium), or same quantity cauliflower or green beans, chopped
● 2 cups packed chopped kale or spinach
● 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
Add carrots and onions and sauté 2 minutes then add garlic and sauté 2 minutes longer.
Pour in vegetable broth and tomatoes. Add in bay leaves, thyme and paprika and season with salt and pepper to taste. If subbing brown lentils, add them now.
Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add in red lentils, zucchini/cauliflower/green beans, and kale and simmer 10 minutes longer, or until lentils are cooked. If using spinach, wait to add it until the last 2 minutes.
Stir in lemon juice and add up to 1 cup of water to thin as needed (as the soup rests the lentils soak up more of the broth). Adjust seasoning with more salt and pepper and serve! Soup lasts four days in the fridge and can be frozen for up to three months.