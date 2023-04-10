Saturday afternoons here at Ridge Apartments in Southwest Harbor have become a highlight of my week, especially the cold ones. Saturday is pretty much guaranteed to be a good day. A day when abundance comes, when warmth and nourishment is at hand. Islanders know that a certainty such as this for the winter months is like gold coins in your pocket for passage through.
The reason why Saturday had become so special is, without any plan or devise on my part, a box full of good things appears at my door.
At some point in the afternoon, there would be a light tap at my door. When I open the door, at my feet is the Good Food Box. I look left, then right, down the hall. The Pony Express delivery of my food was already on to the next stop. It seemed as if angels were involved.
From my Catholic school upbringing, if blessings arrive at your doorstep spontaneously, usually angels are involved. Since a friend signed me up for the Good Food Box delivery, that I hadn’t met these angels added to the intrigue.
The angels are the people of the Good Food Box and Island Connections who deliver foods of all kinds to me and others.
In the Box
Opening the box is like opening a birthday present … you don’t know what’s going to be in it, but you know it comes from the heart.
Some you’ll find are potatoes, rice, beans, turnip, spinach, broccoli, flour, raisins, pasta and breakfast cereal.
There are always two entrees like vegan American goulash, lemon tahini Buddha bowl, Thai quinoa salad, sweet potato chili, vegan lasagna and veggie taco bowl.
And always, the star of the show, a soup such as classic tomato and basil, cozy wild rice, chickpeas minestrone, lentil vegetable, potato leek, butternut purée, etc.
The soups are definitely at the heart of this story. It’s not just because I’m a chef and this is about food. It’s not just because, for me, the soup is the beacon of light in the box. The truth about them is, using the greatest of ‘60s expressions, they are super. The soups are well made with superior ingredients from local organic farms. They could be served at any restaurant on Mount Desert Island.
Claire Bailey is the chef and soup angel as well as food access project coordinator for Good Food Box, which is part of MDI Food Access and Open Table MDI.
Cooking soup well is an art as well as a method, but more art and creativity given the ebb and flow of sourcing ingredients. This art has been around for forever.
Discovering the soup method was as consequential as discovering the wheel. Basically, for thousands of years, if you had a sufficient container, water and fire, you could have soup. What to put in it? Well, that became the art.
Long ago, the Micmac tribes of the Northeast Maritimes were very creative about making what would, way, way down the road, be considered a type of chowder. The Micmacs would hollow out tree trunks to make huge kettles out of them. In the kettle went clams, eels, lobsters, burdock, lily roots, dulse, etc. Fill with water and, by tossing in super-hot rocks from the fire, boil the soup. Pretty genius … now that’s a cookout I would want an invitation to.
In the 16th century, the French frontiersmen traded iron cooking pots called chaudiéres with the Micmac for fur pelts. The French sweetened the deal by adding a bark relief on the pot for when Micmac cooks became nostalgic about the old ways. Later on in the timeline, the English added salt cod to the pot, then the Aroostook Irish added potato and milk, and the rest is New England chowder history.
The iron pots (chaudiéres) became part of American frontier living. Cooking soups, stews, jambalaya, succotash, chilies and bean pots became a uniquely American tradition. The ronin chefs of Paris came to America during the French Revolution and added bisques, bouillabaisse and mousses to the mix.
French chef Jean Baptistery opened Julien’s Restorator in Boston in 1794, where he served bisques and soupes, which were broths served with breads to sop the broth. He was dubbed “Prince of Soupe” and was famous for his turtle soupe, which was considered the King of all soupes.
Over 200 years later, the Cuisinart and the blending wand created all kinds of purées, bisques, dals and mousses.
And, on that note, soup in the hands of Claire and the Good Food Box adds grace to her plethora of soups sent to all who receive them.
Island Connections puts gracefulness to that grace by getting the goods to the people. The Ride Angels organize volunteer drivers to deliver all the Good Food Boxes on time to places like the Ridge as well as the Meals on Wheels from MDI Housing. Their motto is “neighbors helping neighbors.” And transporting food is only part of what they do.
Island Connections provides free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities. Island Connections has provided rides to all my physical therapy appointments even as far as Bangor. In 2022, they provided 5,598 rides. It is hard to describe what a joyful thing it is to me.
If you are interested in volunteering as a driver or helping in any way, get a hold of the Ride Angels, Megan Moore, Carissa Tinker and Sharon Linscott, at www.islconnections.org, (207) 288-4457, 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME, 04609. Transportation Coordinator Megan Moore can be emailed at Megan@islconnections.org.
If you want to volunteer and learn to cook at the same time, contact MDI Food Access Project Coordinator Claire Bailey at food.access@opentablemdi.org or (207) 479-1941.