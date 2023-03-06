Potato Confidential
After the 2022 Maine potato harvest, Aroostook County shipped potatoes by rail out West for the first time since the 1940s … a bumper crop. Aroostook County had bumper crops in 2021 and again in 2022, and expect the same in 2023. As a result, farmers sought more storage space in places like the Loring Air Base in Limestone, where Green4Maine has found a home.
These bumper crops were able to offset the losses in Idaho and to give a market for the stored potatoes. The Idaho potato fields are kept fertile through irrigation, which has been challenged by continued drought in the West. The Aroostook plateau potato farms were able to send 21 million pounds of potatoes to make up for the hardships from the drought.
This is not the first time that the potato saved the day. The last time was in 17th century Europe, and the source was potatoes grown in the foothills of the Andes by the Incas from the terraced gardens laced throughout the mountains they called home. These tubers would save Europe from the chronic repetition of famine from drought, flood and disease as well as the scourge of uncaring monarchies. The potato became the food of the people and could be grown in diverse conditions.
The Spanish conquistadors brought seed potatoes from Peru to Europe through the Colombian Exchange (yes, there was once a seed potato cartel in Columbia). After many trials, tribulations and triumphs, the little potato pulled European civilization out of the cycle of drought, floods and the agony of famine and disease.
Today, with the effects of war in Ukraine and climate crisis out West, the Maine potato is poised to make a difference. Turns out the Aroostook plateau is an Eden for potatoes … a gift from the Irish settlers of the early 1800s. But the people of Aroostook County already knew that.
Potato Chronicles
The journey of the potato started thousands of years ago in the Andes. What is thought is about 8000 BC, the Indigenous peoples of the mountainsides of the Andes, in what is now Peru, started cultivating the “wild papas” that grew there and as far north as the Colorado mountains. They developed resilient breeds of papas (also quinoa and corn). Eventually they built terraces into the mountainsides with cisterns and canals that fed pristine water down into their crops. By 1500 AD, there were one million acres of terraced fields developed by the Incas. Today in Peru, there are over 400 varieties of potatoes on the same hillsides that are central to the Peruvian diet.
Serendipity would have it that the Aroostook plateau, in the 19th century, would become the “Garden of Maine.” This arable watershed land would become the perfect home for the power-packed vegetable crafted by the Inca people.
But I get ahead of myself.
It’s the Spanish conquistadors, like Pizzaro, who stumbled on these amazing terraces in 1532 on their pursuit of El Dorado. It’s these Spanish explorers that introduced the seed potatoes (papas) to Europe through the Colombian Exchange: the ocean highway for all good things from the Americas.
The first stop was the Canary Islands, a Spanish colony, around 1567. This archipelago was the jumping off point for European trade as well as an “arboretum greenhouse “ for further cultivation of papas into potatoes. Today, the Canary Island people, just like Mainers from The County, take great pride in their genotypes of potatoes and consider them central to their diet.
From 1600 to the 1780s, there are a lot of stories about the vegetable from the Andes that gained favor in the courts of the European monarchies. Stories like Poland’s King Jan III Sobieski who charged his botanist to plant the “King of Starches” to feed the Polish people and lead my Polish grandmother, Lotte Jacobite, to serve some kind of potato with almost every meal.
King Fredrick II of Prussia went for the potato rage and “encouraged” German farmers to grow potatoes by posting soldiers to protect their potato fields.
Marie Antoinette of France promoted the planting of potatoes by wearing their beautiful flowers in her hair and demanded of such from her court … maybe it wasn’t cake she wanted the peasants to eat. Anyways, she got canceled by her people and they took her head.
But the best story was the one that launched Ireland’s potato love.
In 1589, Sir Walter Raleigh, a favorite of the queen, planted seed potatoes on his estate in Ireland.
In 1598, Queen Elizabeth I put on a banquet celebrating American foods. She ordered her chefs to prepare potatoes for this feast. But these chefs hadn’t gotten the memo and cooked the plant’s greens and threw out the tubers.
After this embarrassment, the queen banned the growing of potatoes throughout England. Since Ireland was already growing them, they became the potato producers of the kingdom.
The potato flourished in Ireland. It flourished so well that it grew the population from 3.2 million in 1754 to 8.3 million in 1845. The average Irishman consumed between 12-14 pounds of potatoes a day. And some Irish were able to add milk and seafood to this diet. A hundred years later, after going through the French, the Micmac and the Irish settlers in Maine, chowder became a thing in New England. A deep and hardy tradition for most Boston Irish.
Black potatoes, black potatoes
When the blight hit Ireland in 1845, the bounty years came an abrupt end. The Potato Famine began and the exodus followed.
The Irish had begun to emigrate to North America in early 1800s and the famine accelerated the exodus. The Irish brought their talents abroad. Some found their Eden on the Aroostook plateau. The Irish who landed in Canada traveled down to Maine to work the lumber camps. What they discovered was the ideal soil to grow potatoes. These settlers carved out farmland and planted their potatoes, starting what would be the Maine Potato Empire.
Eat your vegetables
When I started this article on potatoes, I was astounded by what I didn’t know. I learned about what powerhouses potatoes were, and have been, for centuries. What was behind this value was the eye-opening botanical intelligence of the Indigenous people of the Americas. It was way beyond European growers at the time. The native nations had cultivated many crops to their maturity. Besides potatoes, there were corn, squash, beans, tomatoes, peppers, cocoa, sweet potatoes, etc., etc.
The sturdiness of these crops and grains ultimately created the cuisines of Europe. The Andes papas had the most depth of any starch in the world. Healthy?! Most definitely.
Nutritional play list
A medium-sized potato has: calories 161; protein 4.8 grams; carbs 37 grams; fiber 37 grams; sugar 2 grams; flavonoids; carotenoid, high vitamin C; vitamin B; vitamin D; magnesium; potassium; calcium; iron.
I don’t know why the spud has such a bad rep these days. WebMD lists it as a bad starch. And strangely, Queen Elizabeth II had followed the first Queen Elizabeth in banning potatoes. Though her powers were limited – she could only ban potatoes for the royal family. Like most foods, it’s how you prepare them. English fish and chips have obvious problems … but don’t tell them that, they won’t have it.
As a remedy for this foolishness, check out Spud Fit by Andrew Taylor and The Starch Solution by Dr. John A. McDougall.
Maine varieties
There are five popular types of potatoes from Aroostook County: russet, round reds, Irish whites, golden, blue and purple. Some varietals are Caribou Russet (new from UMO), Kennebec and Katahdin White, Cold River Gold, Norland Reds and River John Blue. Take a trip and see the bounty.
I get my Maine potatoes from Sawyer’s Market in Southwest Harbor. They are guaranteed local and organic, as are all the store’s products. Lio and Rebecca are informative and helpful. They have Red Prairie, Aroostook Blue, caribes, russets, fingerlings, etc. One of their farmers exclusively uses horses for their farming … now that’s a serious mission.
RECIPES
Portuguese Red Potato + Kale Soup
6 quarts water
10 medium reds, cut in quarters
4 cups kale, chopped
4 cups white beans, cooked
1 lg onion, medium dice
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp crushed seaweed
2 tsp paprika
2 tsp oregano
2 tsp cumin
1 ½ tsp fresh rosemary
1 tsp black pepper
3 cups tomato juice
4 tbsp white miso
In a heavy 2- to 3-gallon pot, add water, potatoes, onions and garlic and bring to a boil then drop to a quick simmer. Add the herbs and spices. Cook until the potatoes are half done (use fork), then add the kale and beans. Cool until potatoes are just done. Mix juice and miso and add to soup. Bring to boil again and drop to very slow simmer. If you want to add chopped parsley or cilantro, this would be the time.
Now you’re ready to serve.
Cold River Gold Potato Salad
2-3 medium-large gold potatoes, cut in 1/8ths
3 tbsp chopped scallions
4 tbsp chopped cilantro
3 tbsp mayo
1 tbsp Rays golden mustard
Steam the potatoes in a steamer with the skin sides down, around 12 minutes (check with fork). Don’t rinse the potatoes. Chill in the fridge. In a bowl, mix the mayo, mustard and fresh herbs then toss in the chilled potatoes. Mix by gently tossing with rubber spatula. Add salt and pepper to your liking. You can add things like artichoke quarters, black olives, etc., for substance and flavor.
Roasted Crisscross Russets
1, 2 or 3 russets, large
2 tbsp sunflower oil
1-2 tsp sea salt
Split the potatoes lengthwise. With a knife, cut shallow crosses across the exposed flesh of the potatoes in a crisscross manner to make a lattice work. Put the oil and salt on a simple plate and dip the potato halves flesh-side down in the oil. In a thick roasting pan, put in the potatoes, flesh-side down. Roast for 35-40 minutes. Use a metal spatula to loosen the potatoes from the pan. They should be well caramelized. Three potatoes could serve six people as a side.
Bon appétit.