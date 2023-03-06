Wandering Chef

Potato Confidential

After the 2022 Maine potato harvest, Aroostook County shipped potatoes by rail out West for the first time since the 1940s … a bumper crop. Aroostook County had bumper crops in 2021 and again in 2022, and expect the same in 2023. As a result, farmers sought more storage space in places like the Loring Air Base in Limestone, where Green4Maine has found a home.