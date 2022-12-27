Lobster is arguably the top pick for holiday food, from Christmas to New Year’s and everything in between. Baked stuffed lobster, Lobster Newberg, lobster à l’Americaine, lobster maki sushi, etc., are all wonderful.
It’s clear to me, though, that lobster bisque, bisque de homard à l’Americaine, is the best iteration for the winter holidays. It’s also the best example of a full lobster experience, warm and savory and the only recipe that extracts the lobster goodness from the shells where most of the flavor hides. Simply put, this bisque is lobster umami in a bowl.
Umami seems a trifle vague and elusive. I’ll attempt to clear that up. By its nature, umami is a taste that in fact is elusive – until you find it. It has the same energetic field as the pursuit of gold. We don’t really understand our desire for gold until we find it.
Umami is the fifth taste that sums up the first four tastes for the tongue: salty, sweet, sour and bitter (sharp to way the heck too hot). The fifth taste is your body talking this time, saying very clearly – Yes, yes, yes, YES!?!
Lobster has buckets of umami. It’s the other, other white meat (plus pink, orange and red) that’s nutritious as well (zinc, calcium, B vitamins, omega 3 fatty acids, etc.). Some say (Healthline) lobster is beneficial for weight loss and supports mental health. Yes, I said mental health, which makes it a perfect post-COVID food.
Yes, lobster has its own umami. It’s what travelers to Mount Desert Island come here to experience. I can attest to this kind of journey. Long ago, at Morrison Caterers in Boston, I had over my desk a map of the Maine coast with pins indicating the lobster pounds I had been to, along with those I wanted to visit. These were fun trips with serious culinary people, mostly other chefs and the artful Restaurant Rats, people who were obsessed with being in and expressing themselves in the restaurant world.
Today, for me, MDI is ground zero for the lobster experience. The lobster pounds are like theaters where you can watch a lobster opera – the difference being you get to dine on the main act. Maine coastal lobster pounds are a full 360-degree experience. A good example, for me, of that wonderful lobster play is Thurston’s as it looks over Bass Harbor.
The Maine lobster Industry is the only industry I know of that’s made up of individual entrepreneurs supporting a collective concern through true, real democratic cooperation, with 5,600 lobstermen bringing in over 100 million pounds of lobster each year. That’s an incredible feat of cooperation from a group of fiercely independent people. It’s a unique and inspiring business model.
Another reason to love Maine lobster and the lobstermen is that their product is organic, sustainable and environmentally kind and sound. The organic label is obvious, but its sustainability, though clear, is not obvious to some. Since the early 1900s, and possibly as early as the late 1800s, by way of the lobster trap design and system, the practice of hand selection and the identification of lobsters that need to return to local waters the Maine lobster industry, without script, has maintained a sustainable fishery unlike any other. Ironically, the art of lobstering had been serendipitous in creating the fishery of the future. It’s very much like “Back to the Future” with the exception being that Marty McFly is sporting an Ellis36 instead of a DeLorean.
What is bisque and why is lobster bisque the best?
Bisque was created by the ronin chefs of Paris in the early 1800s in the new post-revolution shops that sold “restor ‘ants” (broths and soups) to everyday Parisians. These broth shops (restaurants) were the first individual “democratic” businesses that served both princes (make that “wandering princes”) and peasants.
Bisque was then considered a “thickened puree of crustaceans.” It’s a smooth, creamy soup based on a strained broth of lobster, shrimp or crab. Bisque also refers to a cream-based veggie puree from a coulis of veggies like tomato, mushroom or spinach.
Lobster bisque is the king, or queen, of bisques. MDI has a special connection to this elegant soup by way of a long-time summer resident who practiced her art on Lopius Point.
Julia Child brought her original bisque recipe from Paris, and the Cordon Bleu, to America in the 1950s with the publication of “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” I certainly don’t know for a fact, or not at all, but logic plus imagination tells me that Julia must have prepared her best version of bisque de homard à l’Americaine when she entertained her quests at Lopius Point and maybe even had worked on her test recipe for her book here. Really, why wouldn’t she, being here at lobster central? Anyways it helps to feed my imagination.
I first arrived here in Southwest Harbor around 30 years ago. Back then, Julia could be sighted at Sawyers Market where she often shopped. I saw her once powwowing with her favorite butcher and friend Don Worcester, former owner of Sawyers, over a special cut of beef. It was like watching a living moving Norman Rockwell painting. That was a unique culinary moment.
A recipe is really a memory. It’s a story of texture and flavor and how you got there. Your job is to produce your own story, to produce your own memory. First get on to grasp the basics of any recipe and take it from there. Only one rule: It has to be good – bon appétit good.
Julia’s recipe is quite a trip. It has eight steps with lots of cream and butter between them and includes other types of stocks besides lobster stock. The end result is fabulous. I tasted this recipe many years ago at the Harvest Restaurant in Cambridge, the best place I ever got fired from (most cooks lied about experience to get experience). The chef there was fanatical about old-school French cooking, and Julia often dined there. He made lobster bisque by original methods from the Cordon Bleu, where Julia was a student. It’s a deep, rich bisque mostly because of the beef and veal stock, along with heavy cream, butter and brandy. It’s a delicious soup I certainly would enjoy, but it doesn’t take full advantage of the depth of taste in the lobster.
I take a different tact. I concentrate my efforts on preparing a lobster stock and subsequent reduction that puts the lobster essence at center stage. The other ingredients in our recipe support that outcome rather than match it and possibly mute it. Example: Some chefs add saffron to match and enhance the bisque, but saffron has its own umami and will permeate any dish, like tahdig rice. In this case, you would need to call it saffron lobster bisque. We want lobster lobster bisque.
Morrison’s lobster bisque
There are four overall steps that create this bisque. Each step needs attention, but the lobster stock is what will determine the quality of the soup. The alchemy of this stock pulls the flavor from deep in the shell.
First, cook the lobsters.
Three 1 1/4-pound lobsters
A small handful (big pinch) Maine dulse
1 tbsp Maine sea salt
Fill a 3- to 4-gallon stainless pot three-quarters of the way with spring water. (You will use this water for your stock later.)
Add the dulse and the sea salt and bring the water to a boil, put in the lobsters and cook approximately 16 minutes.
When done, remove the lobsters with large tongs (do not strain the water out) and set them in a colander in a large stainless bowl (to catch liquids from the cooling lobsters – it all counts).
Note: If you can keep them in the fridge overnight it would help solidify and save the liquids and fats that would otherwise drain out if picked while warm.
Of course, save the cooking bouillon with the dulse, sea salt and liquids from cooking the lobsters; it will be the water for the stock.
Next, pick the lobster meat and then separate the meat in three bowls: knuckles plus body meat together, then tails and then claws, and set aside for the last step of making bisque.
The tomalley and the coral, if there is any, won’t be used for this recipe but still reserve each in separate bowls for other use, such as a savory butter spread for toast. To make a tomalley or coral spread, whip 1-2 tablespoons of garlic mayo in either one to make a smooth spread for crostini.
The lobster stock
Shells from the three lobsters
½ cup clarified butter
6 plum tomatoes cut in quarters
3 large carrots cut in long, thick diagonals
4 stacks celery rough cut
½ bulb of fennel
2 onions cut in quarters
1 large zucchini cut in 5-6 pieces
½ tsp fennel seed
½ bunch of fresh basil with stems
Small bunch (handful) of fresh thyme on stem
½ tsp coriander seed
½ tsp black pepper
1 tbsp paprika
1 tsp cayenne
Note: If using dry thyme or dry basil, use about 1 tbsp each.
In a large roasting pan, lay the lobster shells along the bottom with the outer shell facing up. Toss in the carrots, the onions and a few stems of thyme and with a pastry brush paint the clarified butter on the shells; this helps to caramelize the shells.
Roast the shells in a 375-degree oven for 30-40 minutes. You can smell when it’s done because the oils will be on the move. You’ll want the shells light brown and red, caramelized, not scorched and black.
Add the roasted shells, carrots and onions to the stock water – the reserved bouillon from pouching the lobsters. Also add the plum tomatoes, celery, fennel and zucchini as well as the fennel seed, basil, thyme, coriander and black pepper.
Reserve the paprika and cayenne for the stock reduction process.
Bring the stock to a boil, then reduce to an energetic simmer for two and a half to three hours.
Add water when you need to keep the broth water leveled up; the reduction will be done in the next step.
The reduction
When the stock is ready, with a large, slotted spoon, pull out the shells into a colander in a stainless bowl to catch any stock and return it to the clarified stock.
Now strain the lobster stock with a large, fine strainer into an equal-sized stock pot. Add the paprika and cayenne. Return the stock pot to the heat, bring to a boil and lower to a high (not violent) simmer and reduce the broth. What you are doing, by reduction, is concentrating the flavor in search for the elusive lobster umami. Reduce the broth by one-quarter to one-third. This is a common practice in creating soups and sauces. This is where you will be the judge – just don’t burn your tongue. If you Googled this practice, it may help with understanding the process. At two-thirds of its original volume, the concentration should be good. But this is your bisque by now, so reduce it to satisfy your taste buds. Again, don’t scorch your tongue.
Now you’re ready for the vegan puree and lobster meat to have the final bisque.
The vegan cream base
6 potatoes peeled + cut into large cubes (one inch)
4 parsnips peeled + cut into medium dice
2 cups butternut squash cut into large dice
1 ½ cups celery slice
1 large onion cut to medium dice
1 cup celery root cut into small dice
4 cloves garlic
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
½ tsp sea salt
½ cup clarified butter
After prepping the veggies , in a 4- to 6-quart heavy-bottomed pot, heat the clarified butter and braze all the veggies together for about five minutes then add 1½ quarts or more of water. Make sure the water level is above the veggies by two knuckles on the index finger. Bring to a boil and cook until soft. Let it cool for a bit.
Puree the veggies with the water until super smooth and creamy with an immersion blender or a Cuisinart (make sure it’s pretty cool if using a Cuisinart; otherwise, it could get messy). Now you are ready to finish.
Lobster bisque finish line
Next take the three bowls of reserved lobster meat and cut them for the bisque –mince the knuckle plus body meat. Cut the tails lengthwise and across in small, thin slices. Cut the claws on a thin diagonal.
Add the lobster meat to the lobster broth. Then while heating it up, add the veggie puree a third at a time using a large whisk. Add until you get the texture you want. If after you add all the puree you want it smoother, add potato flakes to thicken (Bob’s Red Mill is recommended).
You can choose to add some heavy cream when you heat the bisque to serve…OMG.
Bon appétit!