Columnists

Lobster is arguably the top pick for holiday food, from Christmas to New Year’s and everything in between. Baked stuffed lobster, Lobster Newberg, lobster à l’Americaine, lobster maki sushi, etc., are all wonderful.

It’s clear to me, though, that lobster bisque, bisque de homard à l’Americaine, is the best iteration for the winter holidays. It’s also the best example of a full lobster experience, warm and savory and the only recipe that extracts the lobster goodness from the shells where most of the flavor hides. Simply put, this bisque is lobster umami in a bowl.

Tags

Recommended for you