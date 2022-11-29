Editor’s note: This is the first installment of an occasional column from the town of Bar Harbor’s Age Friendly Committee related to issues of aging.
When we move, we tend to feel better.
Notice when you wake up in the morning. You likely feel a bit stiff. As you move around to get your day started, you likely start to feel less stiff and you feel better. Sleep is our longest period of inactivity. You may feel similarly stiff after a long period of sitting to watch television, read or work on a hobby.
According to Harvard Health, “As your joints get older, the spongy cushion of cartilage begins to dry out and stiffen.” This can be true for many and may feel more acute with inflammation, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Remember the Tin Man in the “Wizard of Oz” asking for his oil can? We actually have an internal oil can called our synovial joints. Every joint in our body produces a fluid that lubricates our joints. When we move, we active our “oil can.”
You may notice I haven’t yet used the term exercise. The reason is it can be too limiting and feel like too much of a chore. We don’t have to go to the gym, hire a personal trainer or start running 5 miles a day. Any movement beats sitting around. It is most useful to think about what you like to do that is active. This might be dancing, walking, hiking, biking, strolling, swimming, bowling, golfing, gardening, cleaning house, shopping or a myriad of other activities that get you up and out of your chair.
Any kind of movement is useful. Yes, you can go to the gym and do a specific program of cardio and resistance training if you have the time and the inclination. But the power to move is in your hands every day.
You can take your dog for a walk. Do you like to garden? Working in your garden is a great way to move, build strength and gain flexibility. Cleaning the house gets you moving. Even grocery shopping gets you up and out. If you like sports, you might take up tennis, pickleball, ping pong or bowling. If nature is your jam, take photos on a nature hike. We can get some exercise watching television or reading if we are on a treadmill or doing light aerobics. While you are preparing dinner, you could play some peppy music and dance around the kitchen while you cook. You can add movement to your social life by suggesting meeting a friend for a walk instead of for coffee or lunch. You might find a friend who becomes your activity buddy.
Moving throughout our day has many benefits. We can improve our balance and increase our range of motion. As we move, we are strengthening our muscles and building our stability.
The good news is we can start moving at any time. It is never too late. Our bodies are highly intelligent and responsive to change. Getting active pays dividends beyond easing stiffness, gaining strength, and improving balance and stability. It can help us lose a few pounds. It will lower our risk for disease. It improves our cardiovascular health.
According to Harvard Health, “If you're physically active, your heart gets trained to beat slower and stronger, so it needs less oxygen to function well; your arteries get springier, so they push your blood along better; and your levels of ‘good’ HDL cholesterol go up.” The hits just keep on coming. You will likely notice that you sleep better. Getting moving will boost your mood and self-confidence. Motion also activates your brain.
With all that motivation, think about where else you could sneak in some physical activity throughout your day. If you are driving, you can choose to park farther away so you get a walk in on your way to your destination. Are you a member of a book club? Would it be nuts to propose you discuss the book on a walk around the neighborhood? Are you watching your child or grandchild in a sporting event? How about walking around the field instead of sitting? If you are a birdwatcher, you might select a hike with a bit more distance to bring you to an interesting habitat.
As you make changes through adding movement, celebrate the small stuff. Focus on short-term goals like adding five more minutes of activity each day. Be nice to yourself. Think of a reward you can give yourself to recognize your achievements. Get support from family and friends.
Andrea Lepcio is the Health and Fitness director at The Neighborhood House. She is a Yoga Medicine certified therapeutic specialist and an Ace-certified personal trainer.