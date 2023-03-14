It’s a sweet thing to have the Henry Lee back, even though she was gone for only two days to Rockland for inspection. The tiny Everett Libby (it is roughly 35-50 percent smaller than the Lee) has left and everyone is breathing a sigh of relief; we now have a greater chance of getting to and from our destinations.
Jennifer Turner, aided by Kim Colbeth’s memory for lyrics, reminisced about this antiquated vessel: “A throw back of nostalgia for the Swan’s Island peeps of 1986. We had no eighth grade, so instead of graduation that year, the whole school did a play of Swan’s Island history. Written and directed by the K-8 teachers at that time – Janice Staples, Kim Colbeth and Helen Sandborn – this play included the following song (sung to the ‘Country Roads’ tune that John Denver popularized): Take me home/Everett Libby/To the place/Where I belong/Oh Swan’s Island/Beautiful country/Take me home/Take me home. I hear the crew in the morning hours they call me/Pass me your ticket and come right this way/Driving down the ramp I get a feeling that I should have gone off yesterday/Yesterdayyyy …”
Perhaps we should have a song composed for the Henry Lee when she is replaced in the near future?
I thank Gwen May for her summary (the “high spots”) of this past weekend’s annual meeting: “Gary Farley replaces Gary Turner in the bid for Select Board member, assessor and overseer of the poor. The MAC (Municipal Advisory Council) had a few changes – Carol Loehr, who has been on the committee since its inception, stepped down and nominated Dori LeMoine, who won her spot; Jessica Stoehr stepped down and Shep Walker took her place; Lesley Ranquist was reelected for another term. Richie Davis and Marissa Rozenski were both reelected on the MSAD-76 school board. Seth Joy and David LeMoine were reelected for another term on the Planning Board. The Swan's Island Local Food and Community Self-Governance Ordinance passed as well. The Mill Pond Park will be getting a new roof for their shelter area. The P.I.K. put on a fabulous luncheon as a fundraiser, so we very much appreciated their hard work.”
New Select Board member Gary Farley sends a message to the Island: “I want to thank everyone for going out this past Saturday to vote. I look forward to the challenge. I want to thank Gary Turner for his years of service to this Community.”
Prior to the annual meeting, Farley shared some of his thoughts and goals should he be elected to the Select Board: “Swan’s Island is a unique and special place to live. Our community is part of the fabric of who we all are and it helps shape our value system. As your selectman, I will dedicate myself to making our town work better for all of us. There are always challenges to meet, and the current economic and political environment will require leadership, experience, hard work and a commitment to making sure island residents are a part of the discussion when making decisions that impact our community. My number one goal would be to facilitate more transparency regarding town budget and tax dollars, as well as to improve communication between our town government and the residents we serve. Serving as a selectman would be an honor and my way of giving back to the community I love and admire.”
Happy birthday to Ann Kidder, Elijah Joyce, Avery Kyle Staples, Monica Cease, Jamie Matthews, Jaime Rose, Niamh Anne Stinson and Carlton Joyce. Anniversary blessings to Leslie and Rhonda Ranquist. Special anniversary blessings to the love of my life, the one who takes my breath away and makes my heart dance – Karl Haller.
