Swans Island

It’s a sweet thing to have the Henry Lee back, even though she was gone for only two days to Rockland for inspection. The tiny Everett Libby (it is roughly 35-50 percent smaller than the Lee) has left and everyone is breathing a sigh of relief; we now have a greater chance of getting to and from our destinations.

Jennifer Turner, aided by Kim Colbeth’s memory for lyrics, reminisced about this antiquated vessel: “A throw back of nostalgia for the Swan’s Island peeps of 1986. We had no eighth grade, so instead of graduation that year, the whole school did a play of Swan’s Island history. Written and directed by the K-8 teachers at that time – Janice Staples, Kim Colbeth and Helen Sandborn – this play included the following song (sung to the ‘Country Roads’ tune that John Denver popularized): Take me home/Everett Libby/To the place/Where I belong/Oh Swan’s Island/Beautiful country/Take me home/Take me home. I hear the crew in the morning hours they call me/Pass me your ticket and come right this way/Driving down the ramp I get a feeling that I should have gone off yesterday/Yesterdayyyy …”