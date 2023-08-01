This week on the island is perhaps the busiest and most favorite one for many – an indulgence in culinary, musical and entertainment delights.
After all the shanty singing in Burnt Coat Harbor earlier in the week, Eliza Newlin Carney reminds us that the final Sweet Chariot Music Festival performance is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in the Odd Fellow’s Hall, “featuring all your favorite musicians and a few you have never seen before. Tickets available at TIMS or at the door.”
Other events at the IOOF Hall include an Open Studio on Friday, Aug. 4 (watch for additional locations as well); the Variety Show rehearsal on Friday, Aug. 4, followed by the Chowder/Chili/Mac & Cheese Cookoff & Variety Show on Saturday, Aug. 5; and the Odd Fellow’s Breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Another favorite event is the Annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 5. Catch a ride leaving Swan’s Island with one of our local lobstermen or check out the special ferry schedule that accommodates this event by leaving Bass Harbor at 9 a.m. and returning from Frenchboro at 3 p.m. for only $10 per ticket. There is also a 10:45 a.m. road race ("All the road that we got") with a $100 prize for the first-place finisher.
We are excited about Jessica Elaine DeFrenn’s Sacred Seahorse Studios and its successful grand opening on July 30. Congratulations to Janice Staples, the raffle winner of a greeting card and pack of stickers. Sacred Seahorse Studios is located at 200 Harbor Road and its tentative hours going forward are Monday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday 1-4 p.m. Jessica says that they may occasionally have pop-up hours and to just look for the open flag outside!
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Fred Arnold Pease Jr., who passed away on July 11. We especially keep Fred’s son David and wife Julie in our thoughts and prayers. Fred and his wife Lillian have visited Swan’s Island since 1957 and, through their love of the island, have inspired many family members and friends to make this community a second home as well. A celebration of his life will be held at First Parish Church in Brunswick on Monday, Oct. 2, and his ashes will be interred in the Pease family plot at Grindle Hill cemetery on Swan’s Island sometime later in the year. Contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse, P.O. Box 86, Swan’s Island, ME 04685, or The Swan’s Island Historical Society, P.O. Box 144, Swan’s Island, ME 04685.
On July 29, many runners took to the road for the annual 5K benefit that donated proceeds this year to Dusty Staples in his battle with cancer. His son Kyle Thomas Walker Staples expresses gratitude: “Humbled by the huge turnout at the 5K that was benefited to my Dad and family. So grateful for Liela (along with her kind and lovely introduction) and the Banks family for their continued efforts with this amazing annual event. Indebted thanks to the many who participated and contributed. A truly amazing community and we are forever thankful. Additionally, an impressive hustle around the Atlantic loop!”
Happy birthday to Jodie Lee Mauger, Vanya Buswell, Laura Madison Rose, Leonard May Sr., Christopher Carlson, Sam Dy and Brandon Richard Davis. Anniversary blessings to Barry Wilson and Katy Blake, Thomas and Billie Jo Riedel, Ed and Jaime Rose and Gavin and Agnes Robinson.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.