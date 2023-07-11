Iver Lofving is short a couple of ghosts for the Hockamock Players’ upcoming production of “Swan’s Island Ghost Stories.” Adapted from “Peripheral Visions” by Judy Monroe, with new stories added, “Swan’s Island Ghost Stories” runs on Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m., in Odd Fellow’s Hall. Realize those secret ghost apparitions, I mean aspirations, by checking out upcoming rehearsals at 7 p.m. on July 13, 20, and 27 (every Thursday). For more information, call (207) 313-9093.
Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse encourages our participation in the upkeep of our beloved lighthouse: “Two years, and it’s working! In 2021, as the lighthouse restoration project approached completion, Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse board members came up with the idea of starting the FOSIL Endowment to assure that there would be money available for the town to keep the light station and surroundings in great condition for many years to come. And now, with the help of many generous donors, FOSIL is well on the way to reaching our $400,000 goal. When complete, with the endowment funds carefully invested and yielding interest, we expect that future maintenance expenses for the light station and surroundings will be covered far into the future.
So now we invite you to participate in assuring the future of the lighthouse and the lighthouse trails by supporting the FOSIL Endowment. Every gift is hugely appreciated and every gift counts. Next summer, when FOSIL announces completion of the endowment (at, or pretty close to, the $400,000 goal), there will be a party – and we want to see you there. You can donate online at the FOSIL website, www.burntcoatharborlight.com/donate, or at the lighthouse (special box for endowment donations), or through any member of the Endowment Committee. Be sure to leave your name so we can invite you to the celebration!”
Ken Dutille shares information about a special event: “A celebration of life for my beloved wife Patricia L. Witham Dutille will be held on Saturday, July 15, at the South Lewiston Baptist Church, 1919 Lisbon Road [Route 196], at 1 p.m. in Lewiston. A private interment will be held at the Clough Cemetery in South Lewiston at a later date.” We hold Ken and his family in our thoughts and prayers during this time of grieving.
Lisa Dillon Beliveau Lindsay sends us information about the Small Boat Race Series in Burnt Coat Harbor: “The Swan’s Island Yacht Club invites all sailors of small boats (20 feet and under) to race in the SIYC Small Boat Race Series in Burnt Coat Harbor at 1 p.m. atomic time on most Sundays in July and August. No Small Boat Races will be held on the three Regatta Sundays or the last Sunday in July (the SIFD Lobster Cookout). Our first race was July 9. Qualified Mercury Skippers may reserve a boat for the race up to one week in advance. These will be informal races, all about having fun sailing around Burnt Coat Harbor. We may or may not have a race committee boat; anyone with a powerboat is welcome to assist. A Waiver and Release of Liability form must be signed prior to participating in this event. Skippers are encouraged to attend a pre-race meeting at noon on the day of the race at the SIYC clubhouse at Trafton’s Wharf. Detailed race instructions and any other race related communications will be given at that time. Email swanssailors@gmail.com for more information.”
Theresa Munch provides us with a public meeting notice for the Annual Summer Meeting. Taking place at IOOF Hall on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m., the meeting will also include two TDS representatives who will discuss the Broadband project. All are welcome.
Sponsored and presented by The Island Readers & Writers, Pre-K Summer Storytime at the Swan’s Island library meets at 1:30 p.m. on three Tuesdays – July 18, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. Join us for stories, songs and activities.
Gwen Jane May provides a gentle reminder: “We are once again experiencing a lot of loose/lost dogs on the island, so I remind you that state law says dogs must be on a leash or run or under the control of the owner.” Let’s help keep both pets and people safe on this island!
Please note that Melissa Lower, family nurse practitioner, is scheduled to visit the Health Center on Wednesday, July 26. To schedule an appointment, call Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor at (207) 244-5630. If you have any questions, please call Donna Wiegle at (207) 460-2196.
Happy birthday to Aaron Sheridan, Kristi Sheridan, Gardner Ellison, Theresa Karen Joy, Sarah Banks Turgeon, Crystal Stockbridge and Belva Staples. Anniversary blessings to Jodie and Nick Mauger.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.