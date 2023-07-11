Swans Island

Iver Lofving is short a couple of ghosts for the Hockamock Players’ upcoming production of “Swan’s Island Ghost Stories.” Adapted from “Peripheral Visions” by Judy Monroe, with new stories added, “Swan’s Island Ghost Stories” runs on Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m., in Odd Fellow’s Hall. Realize those secret ghost apparitions, I mean aspirations, by checking out upcoming rehearsals at 7 p.m. on July 13, 20, and 27 (every Thursday). For more information, call (207) 313-9093.

Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse encourages our participation in the upkeep of our beloved lighthouse: “Two years, and it’s working! In 2021, as the lighthouse restoration project approached completion, Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse board members came up with the idea of starting the FOSIL Endowment to assure that there would be money available for the town to keep the light station and surroundings in great condition for many years to come. And now, with the help of many generous donors, FOSIL is well on the way to reaching our $400,000 goal. When complete, with the endowment funds carefully invested and yielding interest, we expect that future maintenance expenses for the light station and surroundings will be covered far into the future.

