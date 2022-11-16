We thank Emmie McKay Sawyer for organizing our Island Thanksgiving again this year; it will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the Swan’s Island School gymnasium. Emmie sends her specific requests to complete the preparations: “As of right now, we have 11 out of 18 turkeys/stuffing/gravy checked off; 23 out of 35 pies checked off; 80 pounds out of 100 of mashed potato checked off; and 9 pounds out of 25 of squash checked off. I’m looking for several folks to sign up for cooking a turkey with stuffing and gravy, pies and cooked squash please. If you are able to help, please feel free to let me know amounts by sending me an email at Islandthanksgiving04685@gmail.com. We need the food to please be delivered to the kitchen at 4:45p.m. If you use personal dishes or cookware, we ask you please label it with your name to help with a seamless return of your item. This wonderful event started decades ago and our community has continued to make it happen year after year. We have so missed being able to gather together the past two years. I greatly appreciate everyone’s efforts and willingness to come together and look forward to seeing you all at our Island Thanksgiving!”
We thank Harry Soderlund and many others for their service to our country and for sharing their stories with our school children last Thursday. What a nice man Harry is in expressing his gratitude to us, even as he and other veterans have given so much to us: “Today is Veterans Day and hopefully we all recognize that today is not only a day off for some but also a day where we as Americans come together to give our veterans a thank you. I personally want to give a special thank you to the Swan’s Island School for hosting a luncheon to honor and to help inform the students about the experience of being a veteran with an insight of daily life and the responsibilities of being a soldier, airman, Navy and Marine veteran. It was a privilege to attend and speak to the students and staff at the Swan’s Island School.”
We extend our deepest condolences to the family and many friends of John Alexander MacKay who passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19. John was a man of many talents and leaves us with so many wonderful memories from his Hockamock Players’ productions. He is greatly missed and we wrap our collective island arms around Paula in this loss. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Barrow Neurological Institute, which focuses on stroke recovery, are appreciated. Go to https://giveto.supportbarrow.org/donate for more information. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota for the MacKay family.
Gwen May of Swan’s Island and Jan Keiper of Frenchboro provided a breakdown of votes cast on the two islands for last week’s general elections. Around 80 percent of each island voted (Swan’s Island – 266 of 342 registered voters voted; Frenchboro – 28 of 35 registered voters voted). The breakdown of the vote is as follows (Swan’s Island/Frenchboro): Governor – Paul LePage (140/15), Janet Mills (118/12), Sam Hunkler (6/1); State Senator (District 7) — Brian Langley (153/16), Nicole Grohoski (108/11); Representative to Congress (District 2) – Bruce Poliquin (120/9), Jared Golden (114/17), Tiffany Bond (27/1); Representative to the Legislature (District 15) – Jason Joyce (145/18), Holly Eaton (112/10); Judge of Probate – William Blaisdell (199/19); County Treasurer — Monica Cease (201/21); Register of Deeds – Julie Curtis (201/19); Sheriff – Scott Kane (198/19); District Attorney (District 7) – Robert Carr Granger (124/18), Matthew Foster (120/8).
Happy birthday to Becky Davis, Jean-Jacques Cesbron, Meghan Joyce, Shane LeMoine and Gary Hoyle. Anniversary blessings to Paul and Ruth Joy.
