Emily Banks announces the 16th Annual Swan’s Island 5K, set to take place on Saturday, July 29. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Swan’s Island School ($10 registration with T-shirt included) and the race begins at 9. Past year T-shirts are available for sale in limited sizes at $2 each. All checks should be made payable to Dusty Staples. This year, all proceeds will go to Dusty and his family to help with his fight against cancer. If you are unable to attend the race but would like to help, please check out the GoFundMe page “Help Dusty Staples kick Cancer!” Please contact Liela Banks with questions at (207) 479-0389 (email Lielajane@yahoo.com) or Raylene Banks at (207) 460-6498.
Another weekend event with great food and entertainment on the menu is the Dinner and Variety Show at Swan’s Island Odd Fellow’s Hall on Saturday, Aug. 5. Leah Staples tells us that the “cookoff” – which includes chili, chowder, and mac & cheese – begins at 5:30 p.m., with a variety show at 7. Desserts will be for sale during intermission. Come to eat or to win! To enter the cookoff, please contact Debbie Staples at (207) 460-0385 or Lacey Freelove at (207) 460-2443. Anyone who would like to perform in the variety show, please contact Leah Staples at (207) 460-2307. All proceeds will benefit the Swan’s Island Recreation Program.
Lisa Beliveau Lindsay informs us about upcoming Swan’s Island Yacht Club events: “Our Sea Stories Social Evenings continue on Wednesday evenings. Come get to know your fellow members. Meet at 5 p.m. at the SIYC Clubhouse at Trafton’s Wharf on the Minturn Loop, bringing your beverage of choice, nibbles to share and your tales of the sea. Friends of members and anyone interested in sailing and joining the club are welcome.
SIYC’s new program, Junior Intermediate Sailing Saturday (for 12- to 16-year-olds) will be held on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon owing to the regatta on Saturday. You may register your junior sailor (with strong sailing experience) at swanssailors@gmail.com.
Our first regatta is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, at 1 p.m. with our Mackerel Cove course, Ships and Barges. Any size boat may participate and all participating boats and skippers must be current with their SIYC dues. All skippers planning to race and anyone wishing to crew on Saturday must attend the pre-race meeting on Friday, July 28, at 5 p.m. at the SIYC at Trafton’s Wharf. Any boat intending to race is also asked to email swanssailors@gmail.com before Saturday to receive the race notes. Skippers and available crew may get in touch with each other through this email.
There will be a potluck race results dinner party Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m. for a social, 6:30 p.m. for awards and then dinner at Trafton’s Wharf. We are striving to make our parties zero waste, therefore, as always, please bring your reusable table settings. Please bring a dish to share (and serving spoon), your beverages of choice and anything you would like to grill.
There will be no Small Boat Race Series race in Burnt Coat Harbor on Sunday, July 30, owing to the Swan’s Island Fire Department/EMS Lobster Cookout that happens that day from noon to 2 p.m.”
Jessica Harrington encourages us to save the date of Wednesday, Aug. 2, for the Swan’s Island Lobster & Marine Museum cookout/craft fair/yard sale. She is looking for help making cookies and dessert bars. Contact her or Kathy with any questions.
Other upcoming IOOF Hall events this week: Friday, July 28: Hockamock Players rehearsal; Saturday, July 29: Hockamock Players production of “Swan’s Island Ghost Stories;” August 1-3: Sweet Chariot Festival.
Happy birthday to Sadie Joyce, Kayden Bryce Lemoine, Tom Hindman, Kenny LeMoine III, Deb Staples, Troy L. May, Gerri Lynn Smith and Dusty Staples. Anniversary blessings to Judson and Stephanie Cease and Chris and Emmie Sawyer.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.