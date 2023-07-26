Swans Island

Emily Banks announces the 16th Annual Swan’s Island 5K, set to take place on Saturday, July 29. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Swan’s Island School ($10 registration with T-shirt included) and the race begins at 9. Past year T-shirts are available for sale in limited sizes at $2 each. All checks should be made payable to Dusty Staples. This year, all proceeds will go to Dusty and his family to help with his fight against cancer. If you are unable to attend the race but would like to help, please check out the GoFundMe page “Help Dusty Staples kick Cancer!” Please contact Liela Banks with questions at (207) 479-0389 (email Lielajane@yahoo.com) or Raylene Banks at (207) 460-6498.

Another weekend event with great food and entertainment on the menu is the Dinner and Variety Show at Swan’s Island Odd Fellow’s Hall on Saturday, Aug. 5. Leah Staples tells us that the “cookoff” – which includes chili, chowder, and mac & cheese – begins at 5:30 p.m., with a variety show at 7. Desserts will be for sale during intermission. Come to eat or to win! To enter the cookoff, please contact Debbie Staples at (207) 460-0385 or Lacey Freelove at (207) 460-2443. Anyone who would like to perform in the variety show, please contact Leah Staples at (207) 460-2307. All proceeds will benefit the Swan’s Island Recreation Program.

