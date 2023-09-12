So, the children are back in school, many summer residents and tourists have departed for home, the “leaf peepers” are starting to appear, wild turkeys and loud quacking ducks are back, the library’s children’s winter programming is in its final stages, and it’s time to advertise for the Swan’s Island Educational Society’s upcoming craft fair at the library on Monday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Yes, we’re talking about a December event, but this gives crafters several months to prepare for it! Hope to see you there behind a table stacked high with your creations.
The whole Island mourns and sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dusty Staples who passed away last weekend. I will provide more information about any services planned in upcoming columns.
Jennifer Lemoine Turner sends the inflation-busting Ferry news: “Off Peak Ticket Rates start Oct. 1. We will still be on the summer [trip] schedule.” We can always count on good news like this from this sweet lady!
Please note that Melissa Lower, family nurse practitioner, is scheduled to visit the Health Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27. To schedule an appointment, call Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor at (207) 244-5630. If you have any questions, please call Marissa Rozenski at the Mill Pond Health Center at (207)526-4264.
Lisa Beliveau Lindsay, Swan’s Island Yacht Club secretary, sends us a final report of an exciting season: “As the Skippers were leaving their moorings for the 6th Annual Penelope Cup Regatta in Mackerel Cove, it looked dismal in the cove, like glass, not a whisp of wind. Monarch, sailed by Ethan and Owen Rhile, was the only boat to get to the start without a tow. Congratulations, Ethan and Owen.
At the Skipper’s Meeting on Saturday evening, light winds were expected the following day and three courses were designed. The first, our standard Ships and Barges Course; the second, twice around the Casco Passage Bell; and the third, for the lightest wind, once around the Casco Passage Bell. The 1 p.m. start time was delayed until 2:30, and at 2:15 the decision was made that option three was the best choice.
The flag sequence began at 2:20 p.m. and a miracle occurred with the starting horn – there was wind! The Commodore said there would be wind, and there was. Rebecca, on the Committee Boat, said she wished she had the Commodore’s power over the weather!
The final results were the Nancy B with Skipper Kent Mullikin and Ben Tongue crossing the finish line with the fastest elapsed time of 0:26:33 and our scratch boat was again Dasein with Skipper Mike Butera. In sixth place, with a corrected time of 0:47:47, was Minnehaha with Skipper Michelle Whitman and Stuart Whitman. Minnehaha was given a time allowance of 0:00:21. This was a notable race for the Whitmans. In the three races they have participated in, this is the closest to the pack they have been. Well done!
In fifth place, with a corrected time of 0:38:32, was Bluebird skippered by John Good. John was doing a bit of ballet at the finish which confused us a little. Fourth sees Dasein, our scratch boat, with a finish time of 0:27:23. Dasein was only 50 seconds behind the Nancy B. In third place was Bramble with John Bryan and Barry Eckdom with a corrected time of 0:27:09. The Bullseyes were given a 0:03:05 time allowance in this race. Second goes to Monarch with Ethan and Owen Rhile and a corrected time of 0:26:48. They crossed the finish line 21 seconds ahead of Bramble. In first place and the winner of the Penelope Cup is Nancy B! Kent Mullikin was actually given 21 seconds, so the corrected time was 0:26:12. This is the third time the Nancy B will be etched onto the cup – 2019, 2022 and 2023. Congratulations Kent!
We would like to thank the Race Committee, Rebecca Arbogast and Lisa Lindsay, and special thanks to Eric Chetwynd who used his boat for the Committee. The final party of the summer was held at the wharf and fun was had by all who attended.”
Happy birthday to Sally Merchant, “Sput” Staples, Rev. Ken Dutille, Fern Burns, Raylene Banks, Sheila Smith, Mya Bea LeMoine Handy, Eden Tamulonis, Jerry Cease, T.W. Hindman, Matt Lane, Shooter Boisvert and Hannah Grace Joy. Anniversary blessings to David and Annette Joyce, Ed and Deb Schwabe, Earl and Wanda Gray, Colleen and Dennis Tapley and David and Kathleen LeMoine.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.