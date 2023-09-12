Swans Island

So, the children are back in school, many summer residents and tourists have departed for home, the “leaf peepers” are starting to appear, wild turkeys and loud quacking ducks are back, the library’s children’s winter programming is in its final stages, and it’s time to advertise for the Swan’s Island Educational Society’s upcoming craft fair at the library on Monday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Yes, we’re talking about a December event, but this gives crafters several months to prepare for it! Hope to see you there behind a table stacked high with your creations.

The whole Island mourns and sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dusty Staples who passed away last weekend. I will provide more information about any services planned in upcoming columns.

