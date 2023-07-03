Swan's Island Historical Society is now open for the 2023 season from 1-3 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. Stop by to see their wonderful new displays and their very special exhibit "Celebrating Dexter Lee." He was the true Swan's Island historian! “My father and his mother and her aunts were always interested in [history and genealogy]. So, for me, it’s just normal to look things up,” he said.
Terry Staples has a suggestion for us: “I’ve been asked recently where people should donate in Dexter Lee’s memory. It wasn’t included in plan A or plan B in the instructions that he left in case of death. I am going to say that if you want to donate, from the number of bookcases, binders, files and other items that Gwen May took to the Historical Society (and the amount of research Dexter did for them), the answer must be to send any donations to The Swan’s Island Historical Society, P.O. Box 144, Swan’s Island, ME 04685. Thank you!”
Karen Mercier Dougherty announces that the Historical Society is looking for crafters for Craft Fair Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sponsored by Margot Crawshaw) and yard sale vendors for the Yard Sale Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. These events begin on Friday, July 7, and are weather permitting. Please bring your own chairs and tables to show off your creative wares at a great location! For more details, email historyswansisland@gmail.com.
Upcoming events at IOOF Hall include another delicious breakfast on Sunday, July 9, and a Hockamock Players rehearsal on Thursday, July 13. Watch for a jam-packed schedule coming soon!
Dan Butera provides visitors and residents alike with a fun way to get around the island: “E-bikes are available to easily enjoy your time on the island this summer. We have a total of 12 available for daily rental at Trafton's Wharf or we can deliver to the ferry landing. Call (207) 266-5600 to reserve yours today.”
If you are a kid, age 0-14, and like to play Bingo, then Carol Petraitis has a game for you: “Reading Bingo for Kids (ages 0-14) has begun! Get your Bingo card at the Swan’s Island Library whenever we're open. Do five activities in a row and you will have BINGO. Bring your card into the library and pick out a coupon for your prize – you may get one prize per week. These great prizes are from Iver’s Studio, Coffee Love, Swan’s Island Fisherman’s Coop, Lobster & Marine Museum, Historical Society, Lighthouse and TIMS.”
Karn Junkinsmith tells us that Day and Night Rec have begun. Day Rec is on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for (entering) kindergarten to 10 years old. Karn asks that you please bring a snack/lunch, pre-sunscreen, bug spray and wear play clothes and sneakers (toes covered). Be ready for summer fun! Night Rec is on Tuesday and Friday for high school grades (9-12) and Wednesday for middle school grades (6-8). Both meet from 6-8:45 p.m. on their respective nights. For more information, call Karn at (207) 479-3046 or email karnamiya@gmail.com.
Please note that Dr. Gabriel Plourde is scheduled to visit the Health Center on Thursday, July 13. To schedule an appointment, call Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor at (207) 244-5630. If you have any questions, please call Donna Wiegle at (207) 460-2196.
Happy birthday to Liz McMullen, Alexis Sheridan, Joshua B. Turner, Annie Joyce Swartzwelder, Evelyn Belle Ward, Deborah Staples, Lonnie Smith, Jackie L. May, Danny Wayne Overlock, Lindsay Lee Staples and Dot Barnes. Anniversary blessings to Tom and Lucinda Lowell.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.