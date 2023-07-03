Swans Island

Swan's Island Historical Society is now open for the 2023 season from 1-3 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. Stop by to see their wonderful new displays and their very special exhibit "Celebrating Dexter Lee." He was the true Swan's Island historian! “My father and his mother and her aunts were always interested in [history and genealogy]. So, for me, it’s just normal to look things up,” he said.

Terry Staples has a suggestion for us: “I’ve been asked recently where people should donate in Dexter Lee’s memory. It wasn’t included in plan A or plan B in the instructions that he left in case of death. I am going to say that if you want to donate, from the number of bookcases, binders, files and other items that Gwen May took to the Historical Society (and the amount of research Dexter did for them), the answer must be to send any donations to The Swan’s Island Historical Society, P.O. Box 144, Swan’s Island, ME 04685. Thank you!”

