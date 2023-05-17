As we welcome back many of our summer residents, as well as delightful visitors like Oshwin and Kate from Baltimore, Md., we also thrill at the sight of birds like Jeanne Hoyle’s sighting of a Baltimore oriole (did it come with Oshwin and Kate?) and David Lemoine’s picture-taking skills (with cell phone and binoculars, idea courtesy of daughter Zuzu) of two kingfishers at the fire ponds in Atlantic. Spring at my home is an “unkindness” of ravens, somewhat reminiscent of Hitchcock’s “The Birds” – I prefer to think this signifies rebirth or starting anew, not the alternative meaning!
We welcome the newest members of our island community – Emma Lynn Mauger and Eliana Grace Joy. Born on April 6 at 19 inches and 9 pounds, 13 ounces, Emma Lynn is the baby sister to Briella and daughter of proud parents Nick and Jodie Lee Mauger.
Eliana Grace thought she would get a midnight ferry ride by arriving at 3:08 a.m., but her wise parents, Michelle and Seth Joy, opted to get off the island earlier in the day. The newest Joy was 20-inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 2.9 ounces when she was born on May 8. She is blessed to have Gideon as her big brother.
Jennifer Sytsma invites us to the dance of the season: “From the folks that brought you ‘Under the Sea’ for Prom, we are excited to invite you to dance the night away at ‘Spring Fling’! Welcome in the warm weather with great music, refreshments, snacks and dancing at the Odd Fellow’s Hall on Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets in advance are one for $15 ($20 at the door) or two for $25. You can Venmo @JennandGarrett (Sytsma) or tickets are now available at The Island Market & Supply.
All proceeds benefit the Swan’s Island Library Wayne Lemoine Legacy Fund – ‘He loved life; he lived for this island community.’ The fund supports children’s programs available through the library, programs like a brand new after-school art club, summer programming that combines learning and art, and a wide array of materials for children including books, movies, toys, computer games and more. If you can’t attend the dance, but would like to donate, please visit www.swansislandeducationalsociety.org/donate-to-the-wayne-lemoine-fund.”
Theresa Munch informs us: “The Town of Swan’s Island is seeking to hire an employee for the Mill Pond Health Center. This is a part-time position ranging from 8-15 hours per week depending on the clinic’s schedule of services.
For a comprehensive list of duties and qualifications, please contact the Town Office. Recognizing that there is a possibility that no candidate will possess all the relevant skills and experience, we encourage you to apply if you align with many of the qualifications and are interested in this position. Training will be arranged for the right person if you do not possess all the qualifications, but you are otherwise a good fit for the position. Hourly rate dependent on experience.
If you would like to learn more about the position before applying, contact Donna Wiegle, director of services at the Mill Pond Health Center, at (207) 460-2196. Submit resume with letter of interest to: Town of Swan’s Island, Attn: Theresa Munch, P.O. Box 11, Swan’s Island, ME 04685. You can also hand deliver resume and letter of interest to Theresa at the Town Office or fax to (207) 526-4172. Deadline for submitting your resume and letter of interest is May 26.”
Happy birthday to Anna MacDonald, Ben Doliber, Chelsea Riedel, Leo Bridenstine and Briella Jean Mauger. Anniversary blessings to Lester and Nevora Stanley.
