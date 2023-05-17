Swans Island

As we welcome back many of our summer residents, as well as delightful visitors like Oshwin and Kate from Baltimore, Md., we also thrill at the sight of birds like Jeanne Hoyle’s sighting of a Baltimore oriole (did it come with Oshwin and Kate?) and David Lemoine’s picture-taking skills (with cell phone and binoculars, idea courtesy of daughter Zuzu) of two kingfishers at the fire ponds in Atlantic. Spring at my home is an “unkindness” of ravens, somewhat reminiscent of Hitchcock’s “The Birds” – I prefer to think this signifies rebirth or starting anew, not the alternative meaning!

We welcome the newest members of our island community – Emma Lynn Mauger and Eliana Grace Joy. Born on April 6 at 19 inches and 9 pounds, 13 ounces, Emma Lynn is the baby sister to Briella and daughter of proud parents Nick and Jodie Lee Mauger.

