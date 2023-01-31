We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Carolyn Damon Dawson who passed away on Jan. 22. An extremely generous and spunky woman, Carolyn touched many lives from Maine to Arkansas, Utah, Florida, California and Washington, D.C. A celebration of life service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, June 3 (Carolyn’s birthday), at the Swan's Island Baptist Church with Pastor Joshua Greene officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. At her request, part of her ashes will remain in Arkansas and a part will be scattered in the ocean off Red Point (Swan’s Island). Bring your stories and memories to share at the service. More details will be forthcoming as the date draws closer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn’s honor may be made to Samaritan Community Center of Springdale, Ark., a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who are hurting and hungry.
Looking beautiful and very pregnant the other day at the ferry terminal, Jodie Mauger (and husband Nick) are anticipating the arrival of a little girl in early April. Jodie’s sister, Gloria Pooler, and a friend are hosting a baby shower for Jodie at the Church of God on Saturday, March 4, from noon to 2 p.m. They invite us to celebrate this new bundle of joy with some good food and fun games. If you would like to attend, please send Gloria a private message so that she might add you to the group list.
Tom Ploch provides us with a TDS Broadband project update: “I have recently participated in the kickoff meeting for the TDS Broadband project. In addition to Casco Bay Advisors, TDS employees representing outside construction, permitting, network engineering, government services, contractor management and project management participated. TDS’s first order of business is to assess all the telephone poles to allow for the proper engineering of the fiber attachments. As a result, you will see TDS contractors on the Island beginning Saturday, Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. If there are poles on your property, they will need to visit them to confirm their location, height and other attached wires. They may be using surveying equipment and taking photographs as part of this assessment.
Once this part is finished, we expect that they will be in a position to develop a detailed project plan for the implementation of the fiber to the home/business. As far as the grant is concerned, we expect to sign the agreement with the Maine Connectivity Authority in the next several weeks. This will allow the first disbursement of money for the project. Finally, we are on our way!”
P.I.K. is once again offering us Super Bowl subs for only $8 per sub. Pick your subs – classic, ham, veggie, turkey – and order by calling Tammy Tripler at (207) 664-4898 or Heidi Martin at (207) 460-4437. Orders must be in by Wednesday, Feb. 8, and the subs will be delivered on Sunday, Feb. 12. The delivery time will be announced after orders are in. How much easier and more delicious could game day get?
A special happy birthday to Jean Fernald on Feb. 4! Happy birthday also to Steven Davis, Kathy Krafjack, Daisy Brooke Joy, Teressa Rozenski, Zuzannah Lemoine, Erika Rhile, Shepard Kaelan Walker, Dennis Tapley, Lotti Belle Uber, Michelle Whitman and Howard Dentremont. Anniversary blessings to Jason and Jamie Matthews.
