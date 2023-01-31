Swans Island

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Carolyn Damon Dawson who passed away on Jan. 22. An extremely generous and spunky woman, Carolyn touched many lives from Maine to Arkansas, Utah, Florida, California and Washington, D.C. A celebration of life service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, June 3 (Carolyn’s birthday), at the Swan's Island Baptist Church with Pastor Joshua Greene officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. At her request, part of her ashes will remain in Arkansas and a part will be scattered in the ocean off Red Point (Swan’s Island). Bring your stories and memories to share at the service. More details will be forthcoming as the date draws closer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn’s honor may be made to Samaritan Community Center of Springdale, Ark., a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who are hurting and hungry.

Looking beautiful and very pregnant the other day at the ferry terminal, Jodie Mauger (and husband Nick) are anticipating the arrival of a little girl in early April. Jodie’s sister, Gloria Pooler, and a friend are hosting a baby shower for Jodie at the Church of God on Saturday, March 4, from noon to 2 p.m. They invite us to celebrate this new bundle of joy with some good food and fun games. If you would like to attend, please send Gloria a private message so that she might add you to the group list.

