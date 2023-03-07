Al Buswell shares some impressive news with us: “I’m proud to report the promotion of my son, Philip Buswell, to the rank of colonel in the Army on March 1. Philip is a Special Forces officer, a Green Beret. He currently represents the United States as a member of the current class at the French War College in Paris, France. He resides with wife Vanya and children Alex and Vicky in Stuttgart, Germany.” Our congratulations go out to Colonel Buswell for this most prestigious accomplishment.
Our annual town meeting is this Saturday, March 11, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting at 9. Tammy Tripler announces that “P.I.K. will provide dinner at midday for a cost of $10 each. Dinner options are chili, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and hotdogs, and biscuits. Choose one or a little of each! Dinner includes a beverage and a dessert. Breakfast-type goodies and coffee/tea will be available earlier at a separate cost. Checks or cash accepted. Please make checks out to PIK. P.I.K. stands for People Interested in Kids and helps fund activities and other related things for our kids from birth to eighth grade.”
Those who love snow have rejoiced this past week. Let’s help everyone, especially our road crew, to feel the same way. Theresa Munch sends us a road advisory notification from our Select Board: “If plowing driveways and private roads, please keep roadway clear and clean up the snow in the road! Thank you very much. Let’s all stay safe.”
Jeanne Hoyle shares an update for the Swan’s Island Educational Society’s winter programming: “We began a Preschool Story Time on March 7 with Jackie Wheaton representing the Island Readers & Writers. We will continue the story time at 1:15 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month through June (April 4, May 2, June 6). Who? Ages 0-4 – must be accompanied by parent or caretaker. Where? Swan’s Island Library. Please call the library at (207) 526-4330 if you have questions. This program is co-sponsored by Island Readers & Writers and the Swan’s Island Educational Society.”
Donna Wiegle informs us: “Dr. Timothy Oh and the staff from Caring Hands of Maine Dental will be on the island at the Mill Pond Health Center on Friday, March 17. I’m not sure if they have any appointments left, but a call to their office in Ellsworth will let you know. If you would like an appointment, call (207) 667-6789. Dr. Oh is taking new patients if you are in need of a dentist. Children and adults are welcome.”
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Shelley Lynne Lunt who passed away on Feb. 14. A private ceremony will be held to spread her ashes at sea.
Happy birthday to Michelle Joy, Emily Banks, Noah Tamulonis, Angie LeMoine, Isabella Grace LeMoine, Kevin Staples, Christal Anne LeMoine and Donna Wiegle.
