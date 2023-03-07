Swans Island

Al Buswell shares some impressive news with us: “I’m proud to report the promotion of my son, Philip Buswell, to the rank of colonel in the Army on March 1. Philip is a Special Forces officer, a Green Beret. He currently represents the United States as a member of the current class at the French War College in Paris, France. He resides with wife Vanya and children Alex and Vicky in Stuttgart, Germany.” Our congratulations go out to Colonel Buswell for this most prestigious accomplishment.

Our annual town meeting is this Saturday, March 11, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting at 9. Tammy Tripler announces that “P.I.K. will provide dinner at midday for a cost of $10 each. Dinner options are chili, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and hotdogs, and biscuits. Choose one or a little of each! Dinner includes a beverage and a dessert. Breakfast-type goodies and coffee/tea will be available earlier at a separate cost. Checks or cash accepted. Please make checks out to PIK. P.I.K. stands for People Interested in Kids and helps fund activities and other related things for our kids from birth to eighth grade.”

