Swans Island

Emmie McKay Sawyer is grateful for pie eaters: “Thank you to all who made it out to the Pie Auction this past week! Together, you raised $3,890 for our Island children to attend faith-based camps. Over the years, our Island children have requested to attend Baptist Youth Camp in Charlotte, Lakeside Advent Christian Youth Camp in Oakland and Church of God Youth Camp at China Lake Conference Center. We are so glad they have had this opportunity. You all make it possible!”

I don’t remember a time when we had a service of remembrance at Oddfellow’s Hall, but I’m certain Dexter Lee would have known in a heartbeat! Two levels of the Hall – well over 200 people – were recently filled with friends and family to share stories of their lives with Dexter Lee. Howie Dentremont and Paul Joy painted a picture of Dexter with his year-round sandals, while Fran and Eric Chetwynd‘s haiku efficiently summarized Dexter’s role as our town historian. Even my husband was grinning when Nancy Carter stood up and recalled how she and a friend walked all the way across the island many years ago just to meet the new Captain Lee‘s son. Led by vocalist Maili Bailey and guitarist John Paul Follis, everyone sang Albert Brumley‘s “I’ll Fly Away” and the time of remembrance closed with Maili and John performing a piece requested by Dexter, “A Satisfied Mind.”

