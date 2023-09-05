Emmie McKay Sawyer is grateful for pie eaters: “Thank you to all who made it out to the Pie Auction this past week! Together, you raised $3,890 for our Island children to attend faith-based camps. Over the years, our Island children have requested to attend Baptist Youth Camp in Charlotte, Lakeside Advent Christian Youth Camp in Oakland and Church of God Youth Camp at China Lake Conference Center. We are so glad they have had this opportunity. You all make it possible!”
I don’t remember a time when we had a service of remembrance at Oddfellow’s Hall, but I’m certain Dexter Lee would have known in a heartbeat! Two levels of the Hall – well over 200 people – were recently filled with friends and family to share stories of their lives with Dexter Lee. Howie Dentremont and Paul Joy painted a picture of Dexter with his year-round sandals, while Fran and Eric Chetwynd‘s haiku efficiently summarized Dexter’s role as our town historian. Even my husband was grinning when Nancy Carter stood up and recalled how she and a friend walked all the way across the island many years ago just to meet the new Captain Lee‘s son. Led by vocalist Maili Bailey and guitarist John Paul Follis, everyone sang Albert Brumley‘s “I’ll Fly Away” and the time of remembrance closed with Maili and John performing a piece requested by Dexter, “A Satisfied Mind.”
While Terry Staples, Dexter’s longtime friend, said a few opening words, he often touches our hearts with his written words: “Thank you to everyone who came out to an afternoon of remembrance for Dexter. It meant a lot to me and I’m sure it meant a lot to Dexter’s family to see so many people take time out of their day to say goodbye and reflect on how much he meant to so many. It didn’t matter if we knew him for 60-plus years like me or just a few years, or days – he made a difference in so many of our lives. Thank you to everyone who stayed to eat. What a lot of food. Thank you to everyone who brought food, helped set up, worked in the kitchen, and cleaned up afterwards. My heart is full today because of all of you.”
Terry was Dexter’s steadfast and faithful friend all the way to his last day. Just as Terry was to Dexter, so was Dexter to Swan’s Island … a most dedicated and loyal friend. Rest in peace Dexter Lee, our Island friend.
Happy birthday to George Kuck, Sally Solotaroff Mirkin, Vincent William Tapley, David Joyce, Mandy LeMoine, Dave Niquette, Vernon Johnson and Nancy Davis. Anniversary blessings to Eric and Fran Chetwynd, Caleb and Rachael MacDonald, Erik and Sheena Greenlaw and George Kuck and Fern Burns.
