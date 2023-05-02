Swans Island

The Hancock County Fire Academy shares with us: “This past weekend, cadets took their written and practical end tests for their Pro-Board Firefighter I & II certification. A great job was done by all! This is an important step in their journey as firefighters but is only the beginning of training that is ahead as they continue a lifetime of refining these baseline capabilities and learning of new skills.” We join Robert Gardner in congratulating Lincoln Johnson and Marshall Walker who were among those who passed their physical and written state tests. We are very proud of you and grateful for your service to our community!

Jeff M. Watson informs us that Hammond Lumber is going back to delivering twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting May 9. He also thanks us for our business.

Tags

Recommended for you