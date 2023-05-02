The Hancock County Fire Academy shares with us: “This past weekend, cadets took their written and practical end tests for their Pro-Board Firefighter I & II certification. A great job was done by all! This is an important step in their journey as firefighters but is only the beginning of training that is ahead as they continue a lifetime of refining these baseline capabilities and learning of new skills.” We join Robert Gardner in congratulating Lincoln Johnson and Marshall Walker who were among those who passed their physical and written state tests. We are very proud of you and grateful for your service to our community!
Jeff M. Watson informs us that Hammond Lumber is going back to delivering twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting May 9. He also thanks us for our business.
Jennifer Sytsma has put on her dancing shoes and invites us to join her at the Spring Dance on Saturday, May 27, at the Odd Fellow’s Hall. All proceeds will benefit the Wayne Lemoine Children’s Program at the Swan’s Island Library. Be sure to watch out for more details coming soon!
Chelsea Riedel tells us that the nursery school is looking to add some trucks to their block area. She requests that if you have any hand-sized or matchbox-sized trucks that you no longer need, they would love to have them.
Leah Staples announces open recreation positions for the summer: “The Swan’s Island Recreation Department is seeking applicants for three positions during the months of June, July and August: Daytime recreation director, nighttime recreation director and lifeguard at the Quarry Pond. Applicants for all three positions must be at least 18 years old and should indicate interest in the job(s) by Monday, May 29. The daytime recreation director runs for eight weeks, working 15 hours three days per week, and the nighttime recreation director runs for 10 weeks, working six hours two nights per week. The lifeguard must be certified and the position lasts for eight weeks, working 16 hours four days per week. To apply, or for more information, please contact Recreation Board members Leah Staples at (207) 460-2307 or Lacey Freelove at (207) 460-2443.”
Please note that Dr. Gabriel Plourde is scheduled to visit the Health Center on Thursday, May 11. To schedule an appointment, call Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor at (207) 244-5630. If you have any questions, please call Donna Wiegle at (207) 460-2196.
Happy birthday to Abigail J. Dy, Hilary Tamulonis and Jacques Cesbron.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.