Ben Tongue informs us: “I had my first duckling sighting of the year along North Road after TIMS just before the Carrying Place. Apparently, this duck family waddles down from Malley's Pond every year. Last year, a duck or duckling was hit by a car on Harbor Road next to Malley's Pond. These families often walk along or across roads and enjoy the water in roadside ditches and swamps. It's that time of the year, so please keep an eye out. Besides Malley's Pond, I've seen Mama Duck and ducklings cross Atlantic Road from the fire station fire pond to visit Helen or wander along the road down to Appy's. Another family hangs out in the swamp along Rose Hill Road before Solomon's Cove. I'm sure there are many other families around the island. Thank you for driving with caution.”
Meanwhile, Paula Benner and other islanders are asking, “Is anyone missing a blonde pet rabbit? It has been seen running along the Atlantic Loop Road several times in the past month.” Joanna Kohler Carter notes that “the rabbit has been around here for months. He seems to travel all around the Atlantic Loop Road. He seems healthy and enjoying life!”
Theresa Munch announces: “The Town Office would like to introduce Marissa Rozenski as the new hire for the recently posted position at the Mill Pond Health Center. She brings a lot of varied experiences with her into this position. Please take a minute to welcome Marissa the next time you see her!”
The Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse Museum and Gallery opens on Tuesday, June 20. Stop by for a tour, purchase some lighthouse items, and check out the beautiful artwork created by local artists. The lighthouse exhibit for 2023 highlights the restoration of the lighthouse begun around 1999 and provides a pictorial of the lighthouse through the ages. The exhibit portrays the lighthouse from August 15, 1872, when the first keeper of the Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station, F.A. Allen, climbed to the top of the two towers to light the Fresnel lens for the first time, to the restored version of it today. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and its award-winning restoration reflects the highest of historic preservation standards. The exhibit is a walk through history – an architectural exclamation point, the symbolic heart of the Swan’s Island community.
Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Father’s Day Sunday breakfast at Odd Fellow’s Hall this Sunday. Also, there is a special town meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, in the Swan’s Island School gymnasium. There are some important articles about the Comprehensive Plan and the town treasurer’s compensation to be acted upon, so please come and vote!
Happy birthday to Jim Morse, Serena Staples Walker, Angela J. Tapley, Charlie Wiegle, Karen Ann Martin, Gloria Mae Pooler, Agnes Robinson, Owen Birdenstine, Victoria Buswell, Fionn Moynihan Stinson and Jill Andreas Philbrook. Anniversary blessings to Zeke and Lacey Freelove.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.