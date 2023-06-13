Swans Island

Ben Tongue informs us: “I had my first duckling sighting of the year along North Road after TIMS just before the Carrying Place. Apparently, this duck family waddles down from Malley's Pond every year. Last year, a duck or duckling was hit by a car on Harbor Road next to Malley's Pond. These families often walk along or across roads and enjoy the water in roadside ditches and swamps. It's that time of the year, so please keep an eye out. Besides Malley's Pond, I've seen Mama Duck and ducklings cross Atlantic Road from the fire station fire pond to visit Helen or wander along the road down to Appy's. Another family hangs out in the swamp along Rose Hill Road before Solomon's Cove. I'm sure there are many other families around the island. Thank you for driving with caution.”

Meanwhile, Paula Benner and other islanders are asking, “Is anyone missing a blonde pet rabbit? It has been seen running along the Atlantic Loop Road several times in the past month.” Joanna Kohler Carter notes that “the rabbit has been around here for months. He seems to travel all around the Atlantic Loop Road. He seems healthy and enjoying life!”

Tags

Recommended for you