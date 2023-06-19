Gary Hoyle has exciting news about a broadcast you will not want to miss: “I recently received a phone call from Cindy Han, the producer of Maine Public Radio's ‘Maine Calling.’ On Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m., Cindy will interview me in a full-hour, live broadcast devoted to my book “Mystery Tusk.” Tune in to learn about two elephants significant in the history and prehistory of Maine.” If you miss the live broadcast at 11 a.m., the taped version will air at 7 p.m. the same day.
It's a bit embarrassing to just now welcome Jim Morse as ferry engineer on Captain Morehouse’s crew – he’s been on the job since September 2022! Jim is a Maine Maritime Academy graduate and some islanders may know his grandfather who actually held the same Swan’s Island ferry engineer position as Jim for a short time under Captain Morehouse. Hailing from Belfast and living in Swanville and now Brooklin, Jim and his wife Paige have three daughters – Jacey, Lilley and Emily. He likes to hunt (especially bear), fish, and have clamming and other adventures on Naskeag Point. He says that Swan’s Island feels like home and that this is the most enjoyable job he has had. He is one of the nicest guys around and has certainly contributed to a great working environment on the ferry. The next time you are on the ferry with Jim Morse, take a moment to introduce yourself to our “new” ferry engineer.
We also welcome Bill Geary, the new manager of the Maine State Ferry Service, and Robert “Henry” McFerren, assistant director of the Bureau of Maintenance & Operations for Maine DOT, who visited our island for a few hours this past week. Conversing with Able Seaman Karl Haller, Mr. Geary talked about his ties with Vinalhaven and Maine Maritime Academy, as well as some ideas about the crew quarters on Swan’s Island. He may be reached at William.Geary@maine.gov.
Gary Rainford announces some much-anticipated news: “From 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, through Saturday, June 24, Coffee Love will have a soft opening for coffee and espresso treats only while Meri trains on the espresso machine, the heartbeat of Coffee Love. A full menu begins Wednesday, June 28. See you soon. And please find Coffee Love on Facebook!”
Mandy LeMoine, Donna Wiegle and many others encourage contributions to a GoFundME fundraiser for our friend and neighbor Jane Ojala who is in the hospital with some serious health issues. If you’d like to help, please donate at https://gofund.me/d38571a6. We keep Jane in our thoughts and prayers and look forward to having her kind and smiling presence in our community again.
Donna Wiegle informs us that on Friday, June 23, Dr. Timothy Oh and the staff of Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center will be here on the island at the Mill Pond Health Center. If you would like to schedule an appointment, call the office in Ellsworth at (207) 667-6789. Current and new patients are welcome.
Happy birthday to Ted Fletcher, Myron “Sonny” Sprague, Kimberly Haller, Spencer Paul Rose, Mason Scott Staples, Hope Joy LeMoine, Ed Schwabe and Jeanne Hoyle. Anniversary blessings to Virginia and Jacques Cesbron, Kevin and Rebekah Treadwell-Qu, Anna and Nathan Ward, Robert and Barbara Gardner and Autumn and Kyle Staples.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.