Swans Island

Gary Hoyle has exciting news about a broadcast you will not want to miss: “I recently received a phone call from Cindy Han, the producer of Maine Public Radio's ‘Maine Calling.’ On Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m., Cindy will interview me in a full-hour, live broadcast devoted to my book “Mystery Tusk.” Tune in to learn about two elephants significant in the history and prehistory of Maine.” If you miss the live broadcast at 11 a.m., the taped version will air at 7 p.m. the same day.

It's a bit embarrassing to just now welcome Jim Morse as ferry engineer on Captain Morehouse’s crew – he’s been on the job since September 2022! Jim is a Maine Maritime Academy graduate and some islanders may know his grandfather who actually held the same Swan’s Island ferry engineer position as Jim for a short time under Captain Morehouse. Hailing from Belfast and living in Swanville and now Brooklin, Jim and his wife Paige have three daughters – Jacey, Lilley and Emily. He likes to hunt (especially bear), fish, and have clamming and other adventures on Naskeag Point. He says that Swan’s Island feels like home and that this is the most enjoyable job he has had. He is one of the nicest guys around and has certainly contributed to a great working environment on the ferry. The next time you are on the ferry with Jim Morse, take a moment to introduce yourself to our “new” ferry engineer.

