Carol Petraitis reminds us to not miss the exhibit of artwork by Teri Laws (Jessica Elaine DeFrenn's mom), “Quiet Hands,” showing at the library through Aug. 26. Make the outing an even more special one by visiting Jessica’s newest venture Sacred Seahorse Studios at 200 Harbor Road (the building that was formerly the Blue Buoy). Enjoy two generations of outstanding artwork from two incredibly talented artists!
Fran Chetwynd encourages our participation with the FOSIL Endowment: “You may have noticed publicity around the island for the FOSIL Endowment – social media, a truck in the 4th of July parade, FOSIL table at the IOOF breakfasts, FOSIL stickers on bumpers or windows, endowment art at the keeper’s house . . . Why? To assure the availability of funds to protect the lighthouse and trails far into the future. Continuing maintenance of the buildings and trails will be expensive. The FOSIL Endowment is money that will be held in an investment account. The investments will grow, providing a continuing source of funds to keep buildings and trails in excellent shape for many years to come. Our goal is an investment of $400,000, and we are more than half way there.
Will you be a donor? With help from many donors, supporters and volunteers, the lighthouse and the Hockamock Head trails have been restored and improved over the last two decades. Now we are asking you to join our list of donors to the endowment, confirming your interest with a contribution – every contribution, large or small, is important – to the endowment fund. It’s easy to do! Donate online at www.burntcoatharborlight.com, or at the lighthouse, or at an Odd Fellow’s Hall breakfast, or talk with a FOSIL board member. We hope you will join us!”
FOSIL provides us with another way of giving to the endowment: “The artwork “Clyde Torrey’s Barn” is a fine quality watercolor recently discovered on Ebay. It is by Maine artist Christie Cressey, 15.5 inch by 7.5 inch, professionally framed. This piece of Island history is for sale for $420. There are many stories of Clyde Torrey, a beloved Swan’s Island character in the mid-1900s. Clyde was known for plowing with a team consisting of an ox and a horse together, and even better known for playing his accordion for dances and hootenannies. Endowment art consists of donated art works sold to benefit the FOSIL Endowment. We are grateful to John Wiseman for this donation.”
Theresa Munch requests help for a Grave Matter: “Joe Ferrannini from Grave Matters will be back on Swan's Island for the week of Aug. 21. The Town of Swan’s Island is looking to hire one more helper – eight hours a day for $20/hour to work with Joe at the town cemeteries to fix gravestones. Please email the Town Office at swanisle@tdstelme.net or call and leave a message at (207) 526-4520 if interested. Additional volunteers are welcome to attend too!”
Lisa Beliveau Lindsay shares the SIYC schedule for this week: “For all events, register or find more information at swanssailors@gmail.com. Saturday, Aug.19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., final class of the Junior Intermediate Sailing lessons, please register by email; Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m., Small Boat Race Series at the SIYC float at Trafton’s Wharf, meet at noon for race notes, qualified Mercury Skippers may reserve club boats by email; Wednesday, Aug. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Adult and Junior Sailing lessons, final Junior lesson of the season, register for the final Adult lesson on Aug. 30 beginning 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24; Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m., Work Party, putting the Optis to bed for the season; Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2:30 p.m., Seafood Bash! To celebrate another successful season of Junior Sailing Lessons, join us for a “Bash,” reservations requested for lobster count; Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5 p.m., Sea Stories, if anyone is up for it after the Bash, meet at the wharf.”
Happy birthday to Albert Buswell, Gary Turner, Zeke Freelove, David LeMoine, Kathy Turner, Tom McAloon, Daniel V. Johnson, Sonja Jane Philbrook and Bruce MacDonald.
