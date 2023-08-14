Swans Island

Carol Petraitis reminds us to not miss the exhibit of artwork by Teri Laws (Jessica Elaine DeFrenn's mom), “Quiet Hands,” showing at the library through Aug. 26. Make the outing an even more special one by visiting Jessica’s newest venture Sacred Seahorse Studios at 200 Harbor Road (the building that was formerly the Blue Buoy). Enjoy two generations of outstanding artwork from two incredibly talented artists!

Fran Chetwynd encourages our participation with the FOSIL Endowment: “You may have noticed publicity around the island for the FOSIL Endowment – social media, a truck in the 4th of July parade, FOSIL table at the IOOF breakfasts, FOSIL stickers on bumpers or windows, endowment art at the keeper’s house . . . Why? To assure the availability of funds to protect the lighthouse and trails far into the future. Continuing maintenance of the buildings and trails will be expensive. The FOSIL Endowment is money that will be held in an investment account. The investments will grow, providing a continuing source of funds to keep buildings and trails in excellent shape for many years to come. Our goal is an investment of $400,000, and we are more than half way there.

Tags

Recommended for you