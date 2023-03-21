Did you know you can sit at your computer and watch, LIVE, Burnt Coat Harbor or Heron Island? Or, check out the weather on Swan's Island from wherever you are on the island or in the world? The lighthouse tower has two live webcams at www.burntcoatharborlight.com/live-camera-views.
Carol Petraitis invites us to another Book Club meeting at the Swan’s Island Library: “The Swan’s Island Educational Society invites you to participate, in person or via Zoom, in the second meeting of our winter-spring book club on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. Eastern time. Retired Professor of English Pamela Macfie will help us explore a redemption story set in small-town Maine: Erin French’s 2017 memoir “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch.” French, owner and chef of the spectacularly successful farm-to-table restaurant The Lost Kitchen, chronicles her journey from loss to love, addiction to freedom, and loneliness to belonging. She writes with a passion that makes you experience the fields and sea that supply her table as well as the kitchen she transforms into a community. The book is available on Amazon, our library has one copy and Jeanne Hoyle is ordering several more.”
We celebrate our February 2023 Students of the Month. K-2 teacher Nevora Stanley reports, “Mason Staples is the student of the month for the K-2 group. At the beginning of the school year, Mason found writing challenging and never wanted to write. However, after winter break, Mason returned with a love of writing. Every day he comes to writing class excited to write and share his ideas and thoughts. Mason is a great storyteller; his stories are full of incredible detail. He is doing a fantastic job sounding out words and writing very neatly. Keep up the excellent work!”
Rachael MacDonald, teacher for grades three through five, tells us, “My student of the month goes to Reece Sawyer. Reece always comes to school with a great attitude and a huge smile on his face. He has made lots of progress towards some of his individual goals and does a great job working independently! He is a friend to all and adds to our classroom environment in such a positive way. He is also a great mathematician and is doing so well with his multiplication facts. Keep up the great work Reece!”
Michelle Whitman informs us, “The six through eight class star student of the month is Lucy Dy. Lucy is artistic, funny, and reflective. She is an avid reader and always gets her homework done. She is easy to please and eager to help. She is a fine writer and did an amazing job writing her speech on the importance of seeing everyone’s abilities regardless of their appearance. We see YOU and you’re amazing!”
After a month of reflecting, writing, listening and countless readings, the six through eight class finally completed the Swan’s Island School 2023 speech competition. The winners are: Third place – Asa Joyce; second place – Abby Butler; first place – Gabriella Joy. Well done, everyone!
Thanks to the hard work, talent and generosity of Jess and Allen Harrington, Jerry Goto, Carlen Galieth, Thom Hieronymous and many other folks, the Lobster and Marine Museum has a new addition. View this incredibly well-done job at www.facebook.com/groups/1061376453891718. As always, feel free to lavish praise on these special people in our community!
Happy birthday to Olivia Buswell, Mimi Rainford, Kyle Thomas Walker Staples, Bonnie Staples and Meimei White. Anniversary blessings to Tom and Bev McAloon.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.