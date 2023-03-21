Swans Island

Did you know you can sit at your computer and watch, LIVE, Burnt Coat Harbor or Heron Island? Or, check out the weather on Swan's Island from wherever you are on the island or in the world? The lighthouse tower has two live webcams at www.burntcoatharborlight.com/live-camera-views.

Carol Petraitis invites us to another Book Club meeting at the Swan’s Island Library: “The Swan’s Island Educational Society invites you to participate, in person or via Zoom, in the second meeting of our winter-spring book club on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. Eastern time. Retired Professor of English Pamela Macfie will help us explore a redemption story set in small-town Maine: Erin French’s 2017 memoir “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch.” French, owner and chef of the spectacularly successful farm-to-table restaurant The Lost Kitchen, chronicles her journey from loss to love, addiction to freedom, and loneliness to belonging. She writes with a passion that makes you experience the fields and sea that supply her table as well as the kitchen she transforms into a community. The book is available on Amazon, our library has one copy and Jeanne Hoyle is ordering several more.”

