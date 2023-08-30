School has started again! Principal Mimi Rainford treated students and their families to a pancake breakfast on the first day of school on Aug. 29 to start the school year off right. Gentle reminder to watch for the school bus and children walking to school.
The Swan’s Island School has a new phone number: (207) 813-4701. The old number (207-526-4300) will soon be disconnected. The number was changed because the school has updated its phone system and is no longer using TDS (which wouldn’t allow them to keep their old number).
Dori LeMoine and Meghan Joyce want your input: “The Recreation Committee wants to start offering nights for adults (18 and older) to use the rec building. For a small entry fee, adults would have access to all the indoor and outdoor equipment and be able to purchase snacks and soft drinks. Is there any interest in this? What night(s) would work best? Please give us your feedback/questions by talking with or messaging any of the committee members.”
“Paintings of Islands, Boats and the Sea” by W.R. (Bill) Cheney is now on exhibit at the Swan’s Island Library. Don’t forget to check out this newest exhibit at the library before it is gone!
Douglas Cornman wants to see how creative you have been this year: “The Island Reader, Maine Seacoast Mission's creative arts anthology, is accepting submissions for its 2024 edition. Next year's theme is ‘The "Unbridged" Edition.’ Islanders of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to submit poetry, prose, photography, artwork and/or other creative works. Check out the link at https://seacoastmission.org/sunbeam/island-outreach/the-island-reader/ for more details and submission requirements; this year's volume is available through this same link.”
Olivia Jolley has an offer that is hard to refuse: “Interested in Swan’s Island history? We’d love for you to join us! Swan’s Island Historical Society Volunteer Hours are weekly, rain or shine, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at 9 North Road in the old Methodist Church building. Get involved with uncovering and sharing island history. Volunteers can help identify photos, scan photos and documents, transcribe interviews, research artifacts and stories for exhibits, and more. Want more information about things going on at the Historical Society? Want to know how you can get involved? Send me an email at ojolley21@coa.edu or call (858) 776-5585 and we’ll get you set up.”
Please note that Dr. Gabriel Plourde is scheduled to visit the Health Center on Thursday, Sept. 14. To schedule an appointment, call Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor at (207) 244-5630. If you have any questions, please call Donna Wiegle at (207) 460-2196.
Happy birthday to Herb Haller, Kimberly Ray Banks and Gavin Robinson. Anniversary blessings to Richie and Becky Davis, Ben and Belinda Doliber, Charlie and Donna Wiegle and Jean-Jacques and Sarah Cesbron.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.