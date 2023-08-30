Swans Island

School has started again! Principal Mimi Rainford treated students and their families to a pancake breakfast on the first day of school on Aug. 29 to start the school year off right. Gentle reminder to watch for the school bus and children walking to school.

The Swan’s Island School has a new phone number: (207) 813-4701. The old number (207-526-4300) will soon be disconnected. The number was changed because the school has updated its phone system and is no longer using TDS (which wouldn’t allow them to keep their old number).

