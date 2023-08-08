Over 100 islanders, friends and family attended the Kenny Ranquist memorial service and celebration of life at the Swan’s Island Baptist Church on July 29 – those who have recently moved to our island and those who have lived here their entire lives, seasonal and year-round residents, young and old, and those who knew Kenny for a lifetime as well as those meeting him only months ago.
As I walked into the church, Joshua Greene‘s simple kind act of handing me a hymnal made that lump in my throat push tears into my eyes – this was Kenny’s role for so many services at this church. Throughout the service, we were blessed by absolutely beautiful music provided by Meredith Creswell, highly spirited singing of favorite hymns, an uplifting message from Joshua Greene, and moving words of remembrance from family and friends. Thank you to all those who helped with the service and the lunch afterward; it was a wonderful time of community fellowship and remembrance.
Dare I say that many of us already miss the hoarse thunder of his truck punctuating our days and nights? For certain, the oh so very caring and loving attention he gave to us, sprinkled with a healthy dose of playfulness and mischief, is already deeply missed. We mourn the loss of Kenny in our everyday lives, as our lawnmower repairman, our church greeter and hymnal “hand-outer” and as our friend – may you rest in peace.
Ben Dinsmore‘s pride of his father is shared by Swan’s Islanders near and far: “Maine has a tradition of naming its state ferry boats after former captains who have distinguished themselves with exceptional service and professionalism. Our family is incredibly honored that the newest Maine State Ferry boat will be named after my dad, Capt. Almer Dinsmore. My dad sailed 26 years as captain at the Maine State Ferry Service, including a brief stint as manager. At 154 feet long, the boat will be one of the first commercial vessels in the country to feature a new hybrid diesel electric propulsion system. Construction is well underway and a launch date is expected towards the end of the year. Yay dad!” Jennifer Turner shares her thoughts: “A well-deserved honor to name our boats after the great captains! These captains were well respected because they made themselves a part of the community and took their job as helpful members of the community seriously. We depended on them for all our emergency trips back in the day. I’ve been across on some wicked rough trips and totally trusted them. Island life made better because of captains like Al Dinsmore.”
Lisa Beliveau Lindsay shares a Swan’s Island Yacht Club history-making moment: “The SIYC held our first regatta of the 2023 season July 29 on our Ships and Barges course out of Mackerel Cove, with a start time of 1 p.m. There was no wind, the water was like glass. Thank you to Annebet and Skipper David Fornaro for towing two of the boats from their moorings to the start.
It was decided to delay the race 10 minutes and to shorten the course to just the second mark with hope that the wind would come up and it did. Four boats left the start and headed to the Casco Passage RW “CP” Bell and back. It was a fun race with all boats finishing within 2 minutes and 43 seconds of each other. Nancy B and Skipper Kent Mullikin had the fastest elapsed time of 00:28:30 with Dasein and Skipper Mike Butera 39 seconds behind. After corrections to times, in fourth place was Annebet, third place Dasein and Nancy B placed second. The winner of our first race was the Bullseye Monarch Skippered by John Conley. History was made at the SIYC today with the first Regatta win by a Bullseye – congratulations, John!
The wind came up and none of the skippers were ready to call it quits after this short race, so a second race was held out to the Green Bell “3” off Ships and Barges Ledge and back. Once again, the Nancy B had the fastest elapsed time of 01:31:56 with Dasein across the line with 01:45:00. After corrections, Monarch placed third, Dasein second and Nancy B won the race. Congratulations Kent Mullikin!
Thank you to John Conley for loaning his motorboat to host the Race Committee and to the Race Committee for their work during the race. Our next Regatta, the 4th annual Rick Navarro Memorial Race (aka, The Pirate Cup), is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13, on our Jericho Bay Course, with a start time of 1 p.m.”
Please note that Melissa Lower, family nurse practitioner, is scheduled to visit the Health Center on Wednesday, Aug. 23. To schedule an appointment, call Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor at (207) 244-5630. If you have any questions, please call Donna Wiegle at (207) 460-2196.
Happy birthday to Sophia Altha Dy, Cammie Phalan, L.J. Hopkins, Katelynn LeMoine, Ann Marie Maguire, Josephine Reagan Walker, Sheena Greenlaw, Lindsay Carlson, Tabor Walker Staples and Leona M. Buswell. Anniversary blessings to Danny and Rachel Johnson, Peter Phillips and Sue Dwyer and Isaac Stinson and Siobhan Ryan.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.