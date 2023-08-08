Swans Island

Over 100 islanders, friends and family attended the Kenny Ranquist memorial service and celebration of life at the Swan’s Island Baptist Church on July 29 – those who have recently moved to our island and those who have lived here their entire lives, seasonal and year-round residents, young and old, and those who knew Kenny for a lifetime as well as those meeting him only months ago.

As I walked into the church, Joshua Greene‘s simple kind act of handing me a hymnal made that lump in my throat push tears into my eyes – this was Kenny’s role for so many services at this church. Throughout the service, we were blessed by absolutely beautiful music provided by Meredith Creswell, highly spirited singing of favorite hymns, an uplifting message from Joshua Greene, and moving words of remembrance from family and friends. Thank you to all those who helped with the service and the lunch afterward; it was a wonderful time of community fellowship and remembrance.

