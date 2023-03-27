The Swan’s Island Historical Society has some wonderful volunteers and always welcomes more. The Building Committee and the Fundraising/Events Committee could use your help in the following ways: “Thanks to the great work of Seth Joy along with Ben Tongue and assisted by Olivia Jolley, our annex floor has been repaired! The Building Committee is now focusing on identifying contractors to assist with the foundation repair and drainage work needed to shore up the museum section of the building. Our hope is to complete this work in 2023 if at all possible. If you are interested in helping us out on any of our many building projects, please email Ben Tongue at BenTongue@verizon.net.
Thanks to Olivia Jolley and Gwen May, we had a very successful program for Veterans Day in conjunction with Swan’s Island School. Now is the time for planning our spring/summer events! If you have ideas for future events or if you can help us with our grant research and fundraising, even from the comfort of your own home, please email Nancy Carter at carterhouse500@gmail.com.”
There’s hardly ever a dull moment with the ferry as our main transportation to civilization. One such adventure started this past Sunday with morning runs cancelled and afternoon ones full steam ahead; consequently, Monday morning’s schedule was changed to accommodate the missed Frenchboro run from Sunday. On Thursday, March 30, the weather-dependent cement pouring on Frenchboro changes the Swan’s Island runs to 6:45 a.m. (SI to BH), 7:30 a.m. (BH to SI), 8:15 a.m. (SI to BH), and 4:30 p.m. (BH to SI), whereas the Frenchboro runs will be 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. (BH to FBO) and 10 a.m., noon, 2:15-ish (FBO to BH). Please note that the boats to Frenchboro will be close to their maximum weight, so you should check with the Bass Harbor terminal for restrictions before planning to take any large vehicles on the boat.
Mark your calendars for the P.I.K. Easter egg hunt at Mill Pond Park on Saturday, April 8. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. and is for babies to age 4 (any child not yet in kindergarten).
Donna Wiegle provides us with a Mill Pond Health Center update: “I know there was a little confusion about when podiatrist Dr. Robert Scovin was due to come out to the island again. I have recently heard from him and he will be coming on Friday, April 28. If you are a regular patient of his, mark your calendar. If anyone is interested in learning more about the services that Dr. Scovin provides, give me a call at (207) 526-4101.”
Please note that Melissa Lower, family nurse practitioner, is scheduled to visit the Health Center on Wednesday, April 26. To schedule an appointment, call Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor at (207) 244-5630. If you have any questions, please call Donna Wiegle at (207) 460-2196.
Happy birthday to June Rabatin, Jessica DeFrenn, Andree DuBois, Kurt Tamulonis and Daisy Joy.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.