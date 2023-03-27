Swans Island

The Swan’s Island Historical Society has some wonderful volunteers and always welcomes more. The Building Committee and the Fundraising/Events Committee could use your help in the following ways: “Thanks to the great work of Seth Joy along with Ben Tongue and assisted by Olivia Jolley, our annex floor has been repaired! The Building Committee is now focusing on identifying contractors to assist with the foundation repair and drainage work needed to shore up the museum section of the building. Our hope is to complete this work in 2023 if at all possible. If you are interested in helping us out on any of our many building projects, please email Ben Tongue at BenTongue@verizon.net.

Thanks to Olivia Jolley and Gwen May, we had a very successful program for Veterans Day in conjunction with Swan’s Island School. Now is the time for planning our spring/summer events! If you have ideas for future events or if you can help us with our grant research and fundraising, even from the comfort of your own home, please email Nancy Carter at carterhouse500@gmail.com.”

Tags

Recommended for you