Swans Island

Jeanne Hoyle invites us to join in a creative experience: “Pamela Moulton, formerly of Swan’s Island, is coming to the island to provide a workshop for all ages from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21. She does amazing work, as you can see in her website www.pamelamoulton.com (Recent Projects – My Site PamelaMoulton.art). She calls her workshop ‘My Silly UM – An Art-Making Experience.’

Since April is still cold outside, we will be having the workshop on the internet porch, so space is limited to about 20 people each day. Please let me know if you want to attend by calling the library and leaving a message if I’m not there, or by calling my house and leaving a message if I’m not home.

