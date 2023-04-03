Jeanne Hoyle invites us to join in a creative experience: “Pamela Moulton, formerly of Swan’s Island, is coming to the island to provide a workshop for all ages from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21. She does amazing work, as you can see in her website www.pamelamoulton.com (Recent Projects – My Site PamelaMoulton.art). She calls her workshop ‘My Silly UM – An Art-Making Experience.’
Since April is still cold outside, we will be having the workshop on the internet porch, so space is limited to about 20 people each day. Please let me know if you want to attend by calling the library and leaving a message if I’m not there, or by calling my house and leaving a message if I’m not home.
The workshop is generously funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, Space and the American Rescue Plan: Artist Project Grant. Her description of the workshop: ‘Come reinvent ropes, nets and work with other unlikely materials. This freeform art-making workshop is open to all ages. I will guide you to transform retired fishing gear and other intriguing materials into wearable art, bracelets, funky bags, sculpture or whatever inspires you!’”
Chelsea Riedel shares some thrilling news about the Swan’s Island Nursery School: “We received the news this past week that we could officially open and we started school on April 3. If you are new to the island and have a 3- to 5-year-old who isn't enrolled in the elementary school, please contact me and I will gladly send you a parent packet. We are excited to finally be able to open the Nursery School!”
The Historical Society’s progress on many fronts is exciting and its members continue to update us where some help is needed: “With the Archive Committee, Olivia Jolley, our Island Fellow, continues to make great progress on scanning and preserving our myriad artifacts. Nancy Carter and Dot Barnes are helping to identify and record artifacts that have been donated.
If you have time to spare this winter/spring and would like to help identifying and recording artifacts for a couple of hours, please email Gwen May at Gwenjmay@gmail.com. With the Communications Committee, thanks go to Wesley Staples and his team for keeping the newsletter well-received and informative! We are looking for someone with good social media skills to work on our website. If you have ideas for the newsletter or if you have any interest in working on our website, please let Wesley Staples know by emailing him at newsletter@swansislandhistory.org.
Hydrate the fun way with a Swan's Island School water bottle! The school is hoping to raise some money for sports equipment, new team uniforms and other supplies for special school activities. The water bottles are $15 each. Cash or checks made out to the Swan's Island School are accepted. Thanks for your support!
The Town of Swan’s Island Transfer Station hours have changed to the summer schedule that runs until Oct. 15, 2023. The hours are now Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 3-6 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.; and Saturday 2-5 p.m. in July and August.
Dr. Rick DuBois informs us of a change to his contact information: “Hello everyone! I was on the island this past weekend and now have a new phone. It should work well enough for me to be able to call you but, more importantly, for you to call me in Dexter or even while I'm on the island. The phone number is (207) 717-3412. This number replaces the (207) 270-0862 number. Please use the new phone for all emergency questions when the Dexter office is not open. I should be able to answer any time it rings, no matter where I am. Thank you as always for your patronage. This is another step toward trying to spend much more time on the island in coming weeks.” We and our pets are so fortunate to have such great veterinary care on our island. Thank you, Rick!
Special birthday wishes for Theo May who turns 95 on April 8 – blessings for at least another 20, Theo! Happy birthday to Rena Shaefer, Brian Krafjack, Seth Gordon Joy, Luz Denise Harting, Josiah Adam Joy, Zachary Harvey, Silas Tamulonis, Candis Joyce, Isabella Joyce, Laurie Farley, Bill Banks Jr., Jen Systma, Theodore L. Turner, Sharon Johnson, Amelia Joy, Kenny LeMoine Jr. and Meredith Creswell.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.